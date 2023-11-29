Maryland-Based, Woman-Owned Marketing Firm Agency 102 Breaks Down Barriers With Recent Certifications
Agency 102 announces its official certification by Maryland's Department of Transportation's Office of Minority Business Enterprise in three programs.
I’m excited to have the opportunity to engage the community as a certified woman-owned, small business marketing agency and bring our team’s diverse perspectives to our clients.”TOWSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a rigorous review and interview process, Agency 102 is thrilled to announce its official certification by Maryland's Department of Transportation's Office of Minority Business Enterprise (MDOT/MBE) in three significant programs:
— Hannah Mizelle, Agency 102 Founder and CEO
Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Program
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program
Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Program
The certification covers the following NAICS codes:
NAICS 541613 - Marketing Consulting Services
NAICS 541810 - Advertising Agencies
NAICS 541890 - Other Services Related to Advertising
As a woman-owned small business, these certifications mark a major milestone for Agency 102 and the marketing industry as a whole. Research shows women make up over two-thirds of marketing and advertising professionals in the United States, yet men make up 73% of managing director roles and CEO-level positions within those companies.
“I have worked for many large, innovative agencies in the Baltimore area,” Agency 102’s Founder and CEO Hannah Mizelle says. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to engage the community as a certified woman-owned, small business marketing agency and bring our team’s diverse perspectives to our clients.”
Agency 102’s team of marketing experts is committed to delivering high-impact digital marketing solutions for businesses in financial services, healthcare, technology, small business, and more.
“As Agency 102 grows, we remain committed to driving economic growth for Maryland businesses through impactful marketing solutions,” Mizelle continued. “These certifications illustrate our commitment to providing affordable, tailored marketing solutions that empower businesses to thrive.”
If you are interested in learning more about Agency 102 and partnering with a woman-owned small business, visit www.agency102.com or email info@agency102.com.
About Agency 102
Agency 102 is a certified woman-owned marketing agency located in the Greater Baltimore area that helps businesses of all sizes reach their full potential through purposeful digital and content marketing solutions. Since 2021, they have provided their unique boutique marketing agency experience to dozens of businesses spanning industries like financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and more. Notable Maryland-based clients include SECU, Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland, and Kensington Volunteer Fire Department. Committed to making an impact in the communities where they live and work, they are active members and partners with organizations such as the Towson Chamber of Commerce and the Financial Planning Association of Maryland.
Hannah Mizelle
Agency 102
info@agency102.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram