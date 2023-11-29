Empowering Gardeners and Cultivating Confidence: Kristian’s Gardening Group Launches a New Horticultural Community
Kristian Hickson-Booth launches Garden Like A Master for her Gardening Group to provide gardening and empowerment.UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristian, a passionate plantsperson and professional horticultural consultant, is thrilled to announce the launch of Kristian’s Gardening Group, a community dedicated to bringing the joy of gardening to enthusiasts of all skill levels.
As a result of Kristian’s lifelong journey in horticulture and a strong desire to share knowledge, this new venture aims to inspire, educate, and empower gardening enthusiasts, particularly women.
Who I Became from Following a Career in Horticulture
Kristian’s journey in horticulture has led to a deep-rooted commitment to empowering fellow gardeners:
“I became passionate about reaching out to women, encouraging, inspiring, and boosting their confidence and self-esteem through gardening,” says Kristian. “I’m a plant person who loves nothing more than mentoring gardeners to develop a profound love for plants. Additionally, my entrepreneurial spirit was awakened when I had the privilege of helping an American couple create an English-style garden. Now, as a professional horticultural consultant, I assist people in starting their gardening projects on the right track.”
This is My Time and Why.
Kristian’s motivation to share her horticultural expertise is driven by the belief that knowledge is a gift meant to be shared:
“As Les Brown once said, there’s a wealth of ideas and knowledge in a graveyard from those who took it to the grave with them. I refuse to let my passion, knowledge, and experiences go unshared. After years of searching, I’ve found my purpose: to share the gift of horticulture with a broader audience. I’m on a mission to help regular gardeners fall in love with their gardens on a whole new level.”
How Members Will Benefit from Being Part of My Circle
Joining Kristian’s Gardening Group provides a wealth of benefits:
- A supportive community of like-minded individuals
- Access to Kristian’s wealth of experience and gardening atmosphere
- Opportunities to gain new knowledge and expand existing skills
- Confidence-building for gardeners of all levels
- Learning new gardening skills
- A chance to explore other members' gardens
- Inspiration to visit gardens and unleash creativity
- Entertainment through engaging content and live sessions
Feedback from Clients and Members
Kristian’s commitment to her community is evident through the feedback from clients and members:
- “I feel I have gained a community of similar interests, friendly, informative, and inspiration for the up-and-coming seasons.”
- “The advice you give can make me feel that even small chunks of work can make a difference.”
- “Passion, knowledge, and experience is invaluable. A jolly gifted professional to have the pleasure to learn from. Thanks for what you do.”
How I See My Membership Site Developing Over the Coming Years
Kristian's Gardening Group offers a variety of membership levels and features:
- Entry Level 1: Free for Ever- Seedlings: Access to A files, Jobs for the Month files & the weekly
live Q&A session.
- Standard Level 2: Monthly subscription - Green Thumb: Includes everything in Level 1 plus the
Gardener's Guide Series and a monthly garden tour.
- Comprehensive Level 3: Monthly Subscription - Live in Your Garden: Encompasses all Level 1 and 2 benefits plus a monthly mentorship program for garden transformation projects.
- Paid Courses: Exclusive video series covering topics like pruning, garden maintenance, and border design.
- Paid Courses for Professionals: Step-by-step guides revealing the secrets of Kristian's success in horticulture.
For more information and to become a member of Kristian's Gardening Group, visit,
www.gardenlikeamaster.com
Join the growing community of garden enthusiasts and embark on a journey to elevate your gardening skills, grow your confidence and nurture your love for plants.
About Kristian’s Gardening Group
Kristian’s Gardening Group is a thriving online community led by Kristian, a passionate plantsperson and horticultural consultant. This community is dedicated to fostering a love for gardening and empowering enthusiasts to unlock their horticultural potential. With a range of membership options and exclusive content, Kristian’s Gardening Group is the go-to destination for individuals seeking gardening inspiration, knowledge, and camaraderie. It started from here!
