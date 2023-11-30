DNA Recruit Reveals Some of the highest paid digital marketing, creative and technology jobs of 2023 in New Survey

DNA Salary Survey DNA Recruit Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roles that involve developing new and existing business command the highest pay in the digital, creative and technology sectors according to a new salary survey spanning the online media and marketing industry.

Research by DNA Recruit covers earnings at every level, from junior to senior management in fields across advertising, media, events and digital.

It looks at data for junior and graduate roles right up to CEO and heads of department in Business Development, Growth and Marketing; Client Services; Creative; Digital Delivery; Experiential and Events Delivery; Events, Conference and Exhibitions; Planning and Strategy; Social and Content and Technology, UX and Product.

The survey reveals that some of the highest paid roles are in planning and strategy, with client strategy officers attracting salaries in the range of £170 to 250K and a day rate of £1,200. A head of business development can expect to earn up to £140K with renumeration for new business and business development roles in the region of £75 to 110K.

In content and social media, a copywriter can expect to earn up to £70K and a head of social media between £65 to £95K. The typical day rate for a motion graphic designer is between £200 and £350.

Technology jobs continue to demand high day rates with a senior front end developer earning a typical salary of £65 to £85K or £600-700 a day and a mid-weight PHP developer earning £35 to 55K or £350 to 450 a day.

Dan Prince of DNA Recruit said:

“Our 2023 salary survey gives employers a benchmark against which to build competitive pay structures and attract the best talent in the UK’s fastest moving industries.

“It will also reassure candidates who are applying for jobs that they will be properly rewarded for their skills and hard work.”

To download a free copy of the full DNA Recruit Salary Survey 2023 visit https://www.dnarecruit.com/salary-survey