Việt Nam, Türkiye strive to reach $4b in trade, simplify visas to boost tourism

VIETNAM, November 29 - ANKARA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz co-chaired a joint press conference to inform the media about the outcomes of their talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

Vice President Yilmaz once again considered PM Chính's visit an important event in promoting the friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Türkiye, especially on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1978-2023).

Vice President Yilmaz stated that during the talks, both sides exchanged information on the economic, political, and social situations in each country and discussed mutual international and regional concerns.

They affirmed the desire and determination to further augment the friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation between Türkiye and Việt Nam for the common interests of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, and development in both regions and the world.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen substantive and effective economic cooperation activities to quickly raise bilateral trade to US$4 billion by 2025.

They also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, with Türkiye expressing its desire to deepen its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) via Việt Nam.

Vice President Yilmaz said PM Chính has invited him to visit Việt Nam soon, and he gladly accepted the invitation.

The Turkish leader also gave high praise to Vietur, a consortium led by Türkiye’s IC İçtaş, which has recently secured a bid to construct the passenger terminal for Việt Nam's mega project Long Thành International Airport, and wished the two countries to continue strengthening investment cooperation in the future.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception from Türkiye, PM Chính extended condolences for the losses suffered by the Turkish people in the earthquake in February 2023, adding that Việt Nam continues to support Türkiye in overcoming the consequences of the earthquake. On the occasion, Việt Nam Red Cross will transfer over $600,000 in donations from organisations and individuals in Việt Nam to help Türkiye address the aftermath.

Impressed by Türkiye, a country known as the "crossroads of civilisations," PM Chính stated that in their talks, both leaders were pleased with the development results of the two countries in various fields.

The two sides have maintained regular exchanges at all levels, with bilateral trade reaching $1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023, an almost 15 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Türkiye is currently the largest direct foreign investor in Việt Nam of the Middle East region, with registered capital nearing $1 billion.

Both sides reiterated the determination of their states, governments, and people to further promote comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Türkiye, contributing to the peace, stability and development of each region and the world.

They had substantive, effective exchanges and reached a consensus on many measures to further enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, economic, trade, investment, and other areas.

Regarding tourism cooperation, the two leaders agreed to promote information exchange, participate in major international tourism events in each country, and consider simplifying visa procedures to further facilitate travel of tourists. In addition, the two sides agreed to be ready to share knowledge, increase exchange and promote cooperation in other potential fields such as agriculture, renewable energy, science and technology, innovation, digital conversion.

They also agreed to strengthen relations and increase exchanges at all levels through Party, State, Government, parliament, and various departmental and local channels.

Việt Nam and Türkiye also pledged close coordination in international organisations and forums, and agreed to accelerate the opening of the Turkish Consulate General in HCM City.

PM Chính and Vice President Yilmaz have concurred to promote cooperation in various areas, including defence industry, combating crime, especially transnational crimes, tourism, agriculture, rural development, environmental protection, biodiversity, irrigation, water resource protection, and the development of the Halal industry.

Việt Nam requested Türkiye to consider removing or limiting the initiation of investigations and application of anti-dumping tax measures on Vietnamese exported goods, as well as recognising Việt Nam's market economy status.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam pledged to create favourable conditions for Turkish corporations and businesses to invest in priority areas in Việt Nam, such as industrial production, high-tech agriculture, consumer goods, green economy and innovation.

Both sides agreed to promptly hold the 8th Meeting of the Việt Nam-Türkiye Joint Government Committee to enhance cooperation in renewable energy, digital transformation, addressing resource depletion, combating climate change and addressing population aging.

Following their talks, PM Chính and VP Yilmaz have witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the ministries, sectors and agencies of the two countries, including a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the national carrier Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the fields of agriculture and forestry between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy Việt Nam and the Turkish Diplomacy Academy. — VNS