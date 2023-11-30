5-Star International Chef Joins 5-Star Business Podcast to Share Inspired, Craveable Content
TV Personality Andrew Zimmern Reveals News, Insights on On the HomeFront PodcastHUNTERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two celebrated media brands are teaming up to tell must-hear stories about overcoming personal and business obstacles, and rising to new levels of culinary and entrepreneurial success.
In the newest episode of the On the HomeFront Podcast, released November 30, listeners join host Jeff Dudan to unravel the vibrant tapestry of bold flavors and game-changing career moves that fire up Emmy-winning chef and TV personality, Andrew Zimmern. The episode will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube globally.
A four-time James Beard Award winner and creator of acclaimed shows like Bizarre Foods, Andrew Zimmern has not just explored unique cuisines but also championed cultural acceptance and understanding. On the Podcast, Zimmern and Dudan discuss what life is like when sober, having an out-of-body experience with a shaman, and the therapy of cooking.
The On the HomeFront Podcast delivers bold, smart, no-B.S. content created by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. Through engaging expert roundtables, the podcast aims to inspire and empower individuals in their pursuit of prosperity, community impact, and transforming lives through responsible franchising and entrepreneurship. Each episode delves into proven enterprise-level solutions, gripping stories and disruptive thought leadership for local business owners.
Andrew Zimmern is an awarded chef, writer and social justice advocate. As the creator, executive producer and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise, Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food, MSNBC’s What’s Eating America, Magnolia Network’s Emmy-nominated Family Dinner, and the Emmy-winning The Zimmern List, he has devoted his life to exploring and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food. You can also find him judging Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix, The Silos Baking Competition on HBO Max, and teaching live fire cooking on Outdoor Channel’s Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen.
On the HomeFront is produced by HomeFront Brands, which offers turn-key, community-based franchise opportunities with hands-on support. HomeFront Brands solutions help business owners realize sustainable success, and make an immediate and lasting transformational impact. Content focuses on insights that disrupt, direct and deliver; real-world experts with stories worth sharing; and inspiration for the entrepreneurial journey.
Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube.
Jeff Dudan
On the HomeFront Podcast
