CDT Joins Coalition Raising Concerns About Privacy & Free Expression Threats in Protecting Kids on Social Media Act

We, the undersigned civil rights, digital rights, and civil liberties organizations write to express our concerns with the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act (S. 1291) introduced by Senators Schatz, Cotton, Murphy, and Britt that will be marked up in the coming weeks in the Senate Commerce Committee.

While the goal of the bill is laudable, the bill’s approach imperils young people’s ability to access a wide range of online services, could undermine existing child safety efforts, and subjects all users (including adults) to further data collection. Although we appreciate that what we understand to be the Manager’s amendment to the bill has significantly improved on the introduced version, our remaining concerns are significant.

Signatories:

American Civil Liberties Union

Center for Democracy & Technology

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Fight for the Future

R Street Institute

TechFreedom

Read the full letter.