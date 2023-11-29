Redwood Living, Inc. contributes $45,000 to nonprofits nominated by residents, employees, investors

Independence, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the season of giving and Redwood Living, Inc. proudly announces the impact of its second annual philanthropic initiative, Redwood Cares.

The program invited Redwood employees, residents, and investors to nominate a verified 501(c)(3) organization for Redwood to support in the form of volunteer time, promotion, and monetary donations. This year, the company chose to donate a total of $45,000 to six charitable organizations in the communities it serves.

“This giving initiative is especially personal to us because it benefits those organizations that matter most to Redwood Ambassadors inside and outside our company,” said Steve Kimmelman, Redwood’s chief executive officer and founder. “It is our hope that we can build upon this strong tradition to make an even greater impact on our communities in the year ahead.”

Nonprofits were selected based on their nomination and their alignment to Redwood’s mission and vision. This year, Redwood partnered with the Northern Ohio Apartment Association to select the winners, to ensure an unbiased selection process. Each winning organization will receive a monetary donation and a year-long partnership with Redwood.

“Not only will these organizations receive our monetary support, but they will also benefit from the time and talent of our extraordinary team members,” said Kimmelman. “Through expanded opportunities to volunteer, Redwood can demonstrate our true commitment to service, and it is our intention to roll up our sleeves and truly engage with our Redwood Cares recipients in whatever ways possible. We will also leverage our internal and external communication vehicles to amply our efforts and raise awareness for these worthy causes.”

Here’s a closer look at the organizations chosen by Redwood’s employees, investors, and residents to support through the end of 2024.

Organizations nominated by Redwood employees:

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Northeast Ohio: $10,000

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Northeast Ohio’s mission is to enhance the healthcare experience for families and children through comfort, care and supportive services. Each year, thousands of families whose children are receiving medical care throughout Northeast Ohio are served by the organization’s various programs.

Excerpt from submission: At Redwood we provide the community with a place to call home. Our website says, “When you live in a Redwood, you get more than a rental apartment—you get a home. You'll live in a real neighborhood full of a community of neighbors, designed to welcome you home each time you drive in.” The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Ohio strives for these same goals and values. For families, it is a neighborhood providing support and care during some of the worst times in their lives. For the community, it is a place everyone can count on and call home.

Tim Tebow Foundation: $5,000

Since 2010, Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) has brought faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Having impacted lives in 86 nations and counting, TTF continues to pursue the vision of finding, reaching, and fighting for the Most Vulnerable People in every country worldwide.

Excerpt from submission: This organization was introduced to me about 8-9 years ago at my local church through Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine. This program is a prom experience specifically for individuals with special needs. Seeing the sheer joy and pride on the faces of caregivers and prom attendees alike was something I will always cherish. If they can make the kind of impact they do with Night to Shine, I can’t even begin to imagine the impact they can make with their foundation across all other areas.

Organizations nominated by Redwood residents:

Special Spaces: $10,000

Special Spaces creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer. This effort is done with teams of dedicated volunteers, sponsors, community partners and donated goods and/or services so that children undergoing treatment can not only sleep, relax, and recover, but also play and enjoy just being a kid.

Excerpt from submission: Our vision is to create dream bedrooms for these children. Anything a child can imagine – a princess room, gaming-themed, spiderman, Mickey Mouse, a more grown-up room, etc. Our hope is that these bedrooms will help to make the long journey that these children and families face a little less difficult.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park: $5,000

The Conservancy enriches people’s lives and enhances the region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Excerpt from submission: National Parks are a gift shared by all, providing a clean, safe, and inclusive space for everyone. CVNP is a place where individuals and families alike create lasting memories. Parks often improve the physical and mental well-being of their visitors. They protect the rich biodiversity of native plants and wildlife. It keeps the human story alive, from its original indigenous inhabitants to the grassroots movement to protect the area from over-development in the 1960s. The list goes on.

Organizations nominated by Redwood investors:

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Paws4Patients Program): $10,000

As part of the animal therapy program at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, six full-time service dogs on the team help comfort patients and families through bedside visits, as well as motivate and assist during certain types of therapy and rehabilitation.

Excerpt from submission: The Paws4Patients facility dogs help bring out the best in our patients. In their first few years on the job, they have become experts at putting smiles on faces and helping patients and families persevere through difficult treatments. The support from Redwood Cares would help to offset expenses for ongoing care with things such as veterinarian bills and weekly grooming. In the coming year, we hope to expand the Paws4Patients program to reach more patients and families through additional facility dog placements.

Dot’s Tots: $5,000

Dot’s Tots provides support to foster care families, children with disease, injury and/or illness and teenagers pursuing higher education.

Excerpt from submission: Over the years, the grass roots foundation has committed to be volunteer led (no employees). As such, over $0.94 cents of every dollar raised goes out the door to help local youth. This far exceeds industry norms with overhead as high as 30%+ of revenue. To date, nearly $800,000 has been raised and provided to those in desperate need. Beyond the dollars and cents, Dot’s Tots Foundation is providing hope to those who need it most.

While Redwood Cares is the company’s largest annual philanthropic effort, Redwood Ambassadors embrace the spirit of giving back all year long. In fact, they can use up to 16 hours of volunteer time off per year. Team members can be found volunteering everywhere from animal shelters to food banks, and often host special events to benefit local nonprofits in neighborhoods throughout the portfolio. Redwood is also proud to partner with One Tree Planted, an environmental nonprofit, by donating $1 on behalf of each new employee, resident and investor to plant a tree in an area in need of reforestation.

Redwood has developed 16,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In early 2024, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Attachments

Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com