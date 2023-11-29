Comedian and entertainer Susan Guidi discusses her passion for stand-up with J-Man on Weed And Whiskey News
Comedian and entertainer Susan Guidi discusses the debut of her sold out one-woman show in N.J. and her passion for stand-up in Ep. 67 of Weed And Whiskey NewsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewers of episode 67 learn that For Tampa Bay native Susan Guidi, who grew up touring in a family harmonica band, one might say that the performing arts is in her blood.
In the interview we learn that Guidi is the writer/star/producer of her upcoming one-woman show, “What If Wonder Woman Was 66?”. Performed in three acts, the sold out performance debuts at The Vanguard in Harrison, N.J. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 is a blend of memoir, music, comedy, Guidi’s Wonder Woman is a story that demonstrates truth really is stranger than fiction—and true strength lies in the act of self-love.
In preparation for Wonder Woman, Guidi attended the inaugural Comedy Fantasy Camp in Hollywood that was produced by David Fishof, founder of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. There she met with Adam Carolla and Jay Leno, and we learn about Guidi finding kindred spirits in W&W News host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner and producer/writer/TV host Laura McKenzie Stanton, who is also featured in the episode.
The combination became the catalyst for her Wonder Woman concept, the 2023 premiere that is now sold out for opening night. While dates have yet to be confirmed, Guidi does plan to bring the show to select cities in 2024. For more information, follow her on Instagram.
