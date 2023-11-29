REACH OUT AND READ AMPLIFIES POSITIVE INFLUENCE: 8.8 MILLION WELL-CHILD VISITS AND 7.1 MILLION BOOKS
Nonprofit served more than 170K additional kids and provides nearly 550K extra books this year
This new data shows how many more children — particularly in underserved areas...have benefited from Reach Out and Read.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reach Out and Read, a nonprofit that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books and guidance about shared reading into pediatric care, significantly increased the impact of its mission this fiscal year. With a commitment to nurturing young minds and strengthening early relationships, Reach Out and Read served an additional 170,000 children (for a total of 4.4 million) and provided 500,000 more books (for a total of 7.1 million) in FY23.
— Marty Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Out and Read
“From clinicians, researchers, and Affiliate leaders to donors, supporters and staff, our organization has worked in concert with parents across the country to strengthen healthy early relationships,” said Reach Out and Read CEO Marty Martinez. “This new data shows how many more children — particularly in underserved areas, where they are more likely to face systemic inequity and adverse childhood experiences — have benefited from Reach Out and Read. Combine that with recent research demonstrating that parents exposed to our model are more likely to read to their young children daily, and you begin to see the massive impact of this program.”
This growth underscores Reach Out and Read's steadfast commitment to its vision: elevating the power of shared reading and nurturing early relationships to impact childhood health, learning, and development.
A look at this year’s impact data shows:
• More medical providers: Reach Out and Read has grown its network to 36,000 clinicians, an addition of nearly 3,000 trained professionals.
• Expanded locations: The organization now operates across nearly 6,200 medical sites, ensuring its services are easily accessible to families in communities across the United States.
• Growing impact: Reach Out and Read served 4.4 million young children, more than 171,000 more kids than in FY22.
• Books given: The organization gave 7.1 million books, an increase of nearly 550,000 over FY22.
• Meaningful interactions: Reach Out and Read facilitated 8.8 million face-to-face conversations about the value of shared reading at well-child visits, promoting essential connections between caregivers and young children.
Reach Out and Read remains committed to expanding its impact, in line with its goal to improve healthy early relationships and promote its model as a population-level intervention tool for all children in underserved communities. Eighty percent of its sites serve underrepresented communities.
“We have parents who went through the program as children and are now entrusting their own infants to Reach Out and Read clinicians,” said Executive Director of Reach Out and Read Greater New York Emily Marchese. “It is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with care providers, where success truly begins with the introduction of books at birth.”
Dr. Leora Mogilner, Medical Director of Reach Out and Read Greater New York and Associate Program Director for the Pediatric Residency at Mount Sinai, says she often hears from families about the impact Reach Out and Read had on their lives. A former patient, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, emailed: Those interventions “made me love books and reading and no doubt started me on my path to becoming a teacher,” the patient said.
In addition to the growth over the past year, the nonprofit also had a peer-reviewed study published in Academic Pediatrics confirming the program's effectiveness in increasing the frequency of parental reading. The organization also published its first children’s book, Talk Baby Talk, this fall.
Reach Out and Read continues to prioritize growth in the year ahead, with programs in Maine and Mississippi and plans underway for expanded Affiliates in additional geographies. The organization is also working on a strategic plan, which will outline big goals for the next three years, and a public policy agenda that will outline recommendations on expanding and sustaining approaches to advance child health and development, promote early learning, strengthen families, and produce systems improvements.
To learn more, go to ReachOutAndRead.org.
About Reach Out and Read: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Reach Out and Read provides children with a solid foundation for achievement by integrating books into pediatric care and encouraging family reading time. Endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics as the sole evidence-based national pediatric program centered on emotional bonding, Reach Out and Read reaches children in every state across the U.S., delivering services through 6,200 clinics and leveraging the expertise of 36,000 clinicians. Discover more at reachoutandread.org.
