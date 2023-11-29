CybeReady Announces Strategic Alliance with Securus360 to Empower Cybersecurity Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Securus360, a respected authority in K-12 cybersecurity solutions. This marks the beginning of a collaborative advancement in cybersecurity education to bolster organizational defenses against the dynamic and complex nature of current and emerging threats. Committed to a shared vision, both organizations are focused on providing comprehensive training and resources that foster a robust "human firewall" for enhanced resilience against cyberattacks.
Through the partnership, Securus360's current and potential clients are presented with an exceptional offer: a 90-day free trial of CybeReady's full-featured cybersecurity awareness training solution. The solution is designed to equip organizations with the necessary skills to confidently handle many of the security challenges of their digital environment. The training significantly lowers the likelihood of falling victim to phishing scams and other potentially destructive cyber threats.
"The education sector is our focus as it now ranks as the most frequently targeted industry for cyberattacks in the nation. Our mission is to protect sensitive student information and other critical personal data within the network systems of K-12 school districts and various educational institutions. We do this by monitoring the organization’s entire network 24/7/365 and detecting and eliminating cyber threats before they can do damage,” stated Daniel Eickhoff, Director of Sales at Securus360. “Our partnership with CybeReady and deployment of their Security Awareness Training solution builds a strong first line of defense by delivering effective cyber awareness.”
CybeReady stands out in this area with a unique methodology that emphasizes practical, experiential learning. By integrating realistic scenarios and simulations, the SaaS-based solution engages users in practical situations for a more effective training approach. This method ensures that the experience is not only informative but also highly applicable, preparing individuals to face actual cyber threats effectively. The collaboration with Securus360 expands this innovative training to a broader audience, ensuring that Securus360’s clients benefit from CybeReady’s expertise. Through the arrangement, clients receive comprehensive security education tailored to meet differing challenges to elevate their overall readiness.
“The Education sector is subject to constant cyberattacks,” said Jonathan Stone, VP North America at CybeReady. “Security Awareness Training is proven to enhance an organization's defensive capabilities. Our goal is to train employees in education organizations to safeguard their information assets effectively, and teaming up with Securus360 marks a major stride in furthering this objective."
The partnership between CybeReady and Securus360 marks a significant advancement in enhancing digital security. By integrating comprehensive cybersecurity awareness training into Securus360's offerings, a collaboration that addresses the critical need for heightened cyber vigilance. Offering a 90-day free trial, CybeReady equips Securus360's clients with essential tools and knowledge to bolster their security posture, protect sensitive information, and proactively confront cybersecurity risks. This strategic move underscores the importance of human awareness in complementing technological defenses, making it a proactive step towards creating a safer digital world.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About Securus360:
Securus360, headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, specializes in K-12 education cybersecurity and offers a Managed eXtended Detection & Response (MXDR) platform that includes a 24/7/365 SOC-as-a-Service, threat hunting, threat intelligence, security monitoring, incident analysis, and incident response, as well as vulnerability assessments, incident response preparedness planning, and more. Securus360 utilizes a big data platform and uses AI, and machine-learning algorithms along with human cyber analysts to detect, contain, and eliminate complex, highly targeted threats as well as previously unknown attacks before they can do damage. Visit: www.securus360.com
