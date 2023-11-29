Everest Discovery Announces Promotion of Josh Williams to Director of Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces the promotion of Josh Williams to the position of director of operations. In this new expanded role, Williams will be instrumental in overseeing the comprehensive production and project management of eDiscovery services with a focus on ensuring an exceptional customer experience.



Having served as an associate director since April 2022, Williams brings a wealth of experience to his new leadership role. He joined Everest Discovery in 2017 as an eDiscovery project manager and, within a two-year time frame, moved into a senior project manager role.

“Moving Josh into this elevated position within the company was an easy decision,” states Sue Pellegrino, owner and president of Everest Discovery. “Throughout the years, he has consistently delivered a top-notch level of customer service to our clients and demonstrated an unparalleled proficiency in RelativityOne. This promotion is a testament to his dedication, and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to the company in this new capacity.”

“I am thrilled to take on the challenges and opportunities that come with the director of operations role,” states Williams. “Working alongside this outstanding team to provide exceptional eDiscovery services has been an exciting journey. I look forward to embracing my new responsibilities and driving our transparent and innovative eDiscovery solutions to new heights as a proud member of the Everest team.”

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

