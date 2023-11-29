Lithium-Air Battery Market Size is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 12.1% by 2031: Reed Intelligence

Lithium Metal Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Lithium Metal Battery, Lithium-Sulfur Battery, Lithium Air Battery) by Application (Transportation (EV), Aircraft (eVTOL)) and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reed Intelligence, “The global lithium-air battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 during the forecast period.” This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), the global demand for sustainable energy solutions, and the innovation in the EV market.

Lithium-Air Battery Market Overview

Lithium-air batteries are a type of rechargeable battery that uses oxygen from the air to store energy. They have a much higher theoretical energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are the most common type of battery used today. This makes them a promising technology for EVs and other applications where high energy density is important.

Key Market Drivers

Emergence of Electric Vehicles and Smart Grid of Technologies: The rise in the production and sale of EVs around the world is driving the demand for lithium-air batteries. EVs require batteries that can store a lot of energy and have a long range. Lithium-air batteries are well-suited for these applications.

Global Demand for Sustainable Energy Solutions: Governments around the world are investing in sustainable energy solutions to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Lithium-air batteries can be used to store energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power.

Market Restraints

Highly Competitive Market: The EV market is highly competitive, with many large companies vying for market share. This can make it difficult for new entrants, such as lithium-air battery manufacturers, to gain traction.

Safety Concerns: Lithium-air batteries are still in development, and there are some safety concerns. For example, lithium-air batteries can be flammable if they are not properly designed and manufactured.

Market Opportunities

Innovation in EV Market: The EV market is constantly evolving, and new technologies are being developed all the time. This creates opportunities for lithium-air battery manufacturers to develop new and innovative products.

Heavy Duty Usage: Lithium-air batteries are well-suited for heavy-duty applications, such as buses and trucks. This is because they have a high energy density and can withstand a lot of abuse.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest market for lithium-air batteries during the forecast period. This is due to the strong demand for EVs in the region. Europe is also expected to be a major market for lithium-air batteries, as the region is investing heavily in renewable energy.

Key Market Players

Phinergy Ev dynamics (holdings) limited Fuji pigment co., ltd. Xinjiang joinworld co., ltd. Actxe limited De nora tech, inc. Duracell inc. Ibm corporation Polyplus Lithium air industries, inc.

Lithium Air Battery Market Segmentations

Segmentation by Type

Aqueous Lithium-Air Battery

Solid State Lithium-Air Battery

Aprotic Li-Air battery

Segmentation by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Medicals

