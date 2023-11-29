Internal Gear Pump Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Predicted to Reach US$ 857.2 Million by 2034, with CAGR of 4.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Need for High-viscosity Fluid Transfer Solutions in Industries Driving Demand for Internal Gear Pumps. Development and advancement of compact internal gear pumps are poised to generate greater market opportunities for the market players.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the internal gear pump market is worth US$ 529.1 Million in 2023. The demand for internal gear pumps is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The global internal gear pump industry is estimated to reach US$ 857.2 Million by 2034, rising from US$ 552 Million in 2024.



The internal gear pump industry is being propelled by several key drivers that underscore its significance in various sectors. One notable driver is the increasing demand for efficient and reliable pumping solutions across industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and automotive.

Internal gear pumps are lauded for their ability to handle diverse fluids with precision, making them a preferred choice in applications requiring consistent and controlled flow rates. Additionally, advancements in technology, including the integration of smart sensors and monitoring systems, enhance the performance and reliability of internal gear pumps, further driving their adoption in critical processes.

The internal gear pump industry is poised for growth with promising opportunities on the horizon. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, the inherent design advantages of internal gear pumps, such as their ability to handle viscous fluids and offer precise metering, position them as environmentally friendly alternatives. Moreover, the rising focus on process optimization and energy efficiency presents an avenue for the internal gear pump industry to thrive.

Key Takeaways from the Global Internal Gear Pump Market Study Report:

The United States enjoys the presence of some leading internal gear pump manufacturers, and the market is expected to advance at a 3.8% CAGR through 2024.

through 2024. In Europe, the United Kingdom is currently leading the market, with sales of internal gear pumps projected to progress at a 3.8% CAGR through 2024.

through 2024. China is the leading manufacturer of internal gear pumps in Asia, and the market is anticipated to follow a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market in India is expected to witness lucrative industrial growth at 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

“The higher adoption of gear pumps due to their better resistance to abrasive or corrosive fluid drives their demand in various industries. The integration of automation and smart control features with hydraulic gear pumps has also increased its attractiveness industries purposes in recent years,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape in the Internal Gear Pump Market:

The global hydraulic internal gear pump market has turned highly fragmented and competitive after the emergence of many regional manufacturers in the last few years. Advanced industrial technologies are now accessible to equipment manufacturers across all countries after globalization which is driving the growth of regional players.

Recent Developments by the Internal Gear Pump Manufacturing Industries:

In April 2021, EnviroGear company introduced its E Series magnetically coupled seal-less internal gear pumps. It is an eco-friendly, long-lasting positive displacement pump with an inventive design that efficiently stops leaks and minimizes mechanical wear, improving both the environment's and site workers' safety. Also, with its unique between-the-bearing support mechanism, it stands out from the competition based on its superior manufacturing and short lead times.

In May 2021, Eckerle company developed an EIPC internal gear high-pressure pump created specifically for use in injection molding machine technology. This innovative product can be used in speed-regulated fixed hydraulic functions that are run at set pressures of as high as 250 bar. Along with a great price-to-performance ratio for systems where cost factor is a key consideration, it also has an extended lifespan and operates with minimum sound and vibration. The company also claims the Eckerle EIPC industrial pump can tolerate a high peak pressure of up to 320 bar and is simple to pair up to produce many pumps.

Key Players Operating in the Global Internal Gear Pump Industry:

Bosch Rexroth

Sumitomo Precision

Viking Pump

Dover

NOP

Voith

Tuthill

Yuken

SPX FLOW

Bucher Hydraulics

Haight Pumps

Hydac International

Daido Machinery

HSP

Shangai Heshan Pump

Taibang

Chongqing Huanzhou Pumps

Hannuo Pump

Internal Gear Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Steel Pumps

Cast Iron Pumps

Other Pumps

Heavy-duty Pumps

By End-use Industry:

Chemical Industry

Marine Industry

Oil & Gas Sector

Food & Beverage Companies

Other End-use Applications



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

