Culture Days 2023 Breaks Another Attendance Record with 4.4M Participants

The national organization celebrates by recognizing Top Participating Communities

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Days has bested last year's record-breaking attendance, with a staggering 4.4 million people taking time to share, create, and celebrate arts and culture nationwide from September 22 through October 15, 2023.



Each year, Culture Days represents a coordinated national effort to increase access, participation, and appreciation of arts and culture. Through expressions of creativity, culture, and connection, each participating community's vibrance and diversity is on display during the annual celebration. More than 3,000 Culture Days events took place in over 300 communities across Canada, presented by 1,275 organizers and delivered in 50 languages. September 30 featured dedicated Truth and Reconciliation programming with more than 130 events honouring the histories and creative expressions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit cultures and communities.

Culture Days would not come to life without the municipalities, individual creators, libraries, community centres, arts organizations, galleries, museums, and artist collectives who design and present thousands of free opportunities for the public to participate in. Culture Days is honoured to recognize the dedication and efforts of every organizer and to highlight this year's Top Participating Communities list . Hailing from rural and urban communities, municipalities, cities and towns, each ranking community is a dedicated champion of enrichment through arts, culture, and creativity.

“It’s heartwarming to witness how Culture Days can guide community members towards uncovering hidden gems right in their own backyard.” - Ontario Culture Days Organizer

The Culture Days event encourages people across Canada to enrich their lives through creativity and expression and instill in themselves a greater appreciation for the ways that artists, creatives, and the cultural sector enhance and contribute to our communities. Visit the 2023 Highlights page , and learn more about the impact of Culture Days through our Video Profiles , Research , Media & Gallery and Blog . Our latest: the role of artists as placemakers in Canada’s Chinatowns .

Culture Days 2024

Our anniversary is coming! The 15th annual Culture Days celebration will take place from September 20th to October 13th, 2024.

Follow us all year long #CultureDays and @CultureDays

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in over hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).