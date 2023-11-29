Kaleidico Releases Assisted Living Marketing Plan for 2024
The plan lays out a 90-day framework that takes into consideration the unique questions and challenges surrounding assisted living marketing.ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service marketing and lead generation agency Kaleidico has released its 90-day assisted living marketing framework for 2024, including actionable steps for communities to expand their digital footprint and measure their progress.
In the plan, Kaleidico founder and CEO Bill Rice explores the unique marketing challenges for assisted living communities and helps them uncover their industry strengths and weaknesses.
According to Rice, the 90-day framework focuses on positioning first and marketing tactics second, so communities can understand and own their role in their local market.
The first 30 days of the marketing plan include:
Determining what a community offers that is unique in its market
Addressing the decision points for families and potential residents, including costs and levels of care
Evaluating the community’s existing website
Reviewing how easy it is to find the community online
Starting a content plan
Rice lays out the key strategies and considerations for each step, including what to measure and review as assisted living communities begin to execute their 2024 plans.
The next 30 days focus on traffic (visitors), sources of traffic, and conversions, as well as regularly publishing content and optimizing online advertisements.
Once the 90 days are complete, the agency lists a set of questions for communities to explore which tactics created the most impact and contributed to their key performance indicators (KPIs).
The 90-day assisted living marketing framework is based on Kaleidico’s 20+ years of experience with generating online leads.
Following the initial framework, communities are guided to summarize what worked, what didn’t, and what they intend to scale in the future for continued success.
Download your free 90-Day Senior Living Marketing Plan now.
About Kaleidico: Kaleidico is a full-service digital marketing and lead generation agency with more than 20 years in the industry. The agency provides digital solutions for a wide range of industries including senior living communities, mortgage lenders, law firms, and fintech. Kaleidico’s services include website design and development, content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) ads, lead buying and generation, and more. For more information, visit Kaleidico.com.
