A Youth Power Shift: A Democracy That Empowers All of Us

Todays youth will be the ones to deal with the climate challenges of unfettered growth and capitalism. Making sure they are at the table in political discussions is imperative.

Youth-washing is a growing trend where young experts in the climate change field believe they are being used simply as a box-ticking exercise instead of being valued for their unique perspective or involved in official negotiations.

It is not a big surprise that young people complain about policies not representing what they want. In Australia, young people increasingly have a lower rate of political participation. 87 percent see barriers to being involved in organised activities and issues that are important to them.

To best reflect and represent the needs and wants of the next generation, it is fundamental to allow youth (under 25) to enter the political space and make a change. The potential of young people to make future contributions to innovation is diminishing, given the current levels of growth in tax and challenging energy transitions, will see future generations denied the same opportunities that previous generations have seen. If young people are not invited to participate in civic society and public policy debates by decision-makers from the beginning, this will adversely affect their ability to become responsible leaders in the years to come.

COP 26 was the perfect grounds for “youth-washing”; where young people are invited to events only to give the impression that they are diverse, rather than because their opinions are valid. Ms Phoebe Hanson, a 20 year- old delegate to the international climate talks stated:

There are young people every day who are worried about drowning in their own bedrooms, or who have lost families or livelihoods to the climate crisis. Those people should be here…..Young people still aren’t being listened to and being given the powers. We do not have the literal passes to make real change.

UN Secretary General António Guterres has declared that we are currently living in a ”era of global boiling.” This followed only a few years after the costliest bushfire season in Australian history. However, youth-washing is a new technique for international conferences such as COP to tidy up their image.

The current political environment in Australian, and internationally, has failed to incorporate changes that will encourage young people to become politically involved. Undoubtedly, to officially act on this will make the world a better place for future generations. Not only is it a matter of social justice to enrich society by improving decision-making through diverse perspectives, but it is a crucial step towards building a just society where every individual is empowered to participate fully.

Younger generations offer an alternative viewpoint. We are realists with emerging experiences who recognise the possibilities of internet organising and worldwide action, especially within the climate space. Perhaps the most important aspect, though, is opportunity always follows change, so we must build the groundwork for a better future.

Australian Minister for Youth Dr Anne Aly has argued that young people haven’t had the chance to significantly contribute to national policies and programs, despite making up 15 percent of Australia’s population. So, by involving them in the decision-making from the beginning, we can ensure policies and programs built for them have the best chance of success.

Concurrently, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chis Bowen has echoed Aly’s sentiments, claiming that “participation of young Australians in climate action is a key part of our transformation to becoming a clean energy economy and our future as a renewable energy powerhouse.”

In a survey it was identified that younger generations see more diversity as good for society. In particular, young women have a vital role in driving progress and policy to meet the challenges of youth engagement in government or relevant stakeholder spaces. The effectiveness of youth activism remains crucial because it stimulates global engagement, and Australia’s youth are key stakeholders in achieving essential goals.

World leaders must recognise that young people are not a homogenous constituency. Young people share different cultures, religions, and gender identities. Yet, they are connected by their age and the degree to which they will all play a role in the present and the future. Therefore, a vital catalyst to maintaining attention on the importance of climate change is to include youth in the conversation. Young people under 25 comprise more than half of the world’s population.

Young people have brought significant attention to the climate crisis through social media, protests, and campaigns. However, their participation in the democratic process needs to be significantly strengthened. Elevating youth voices is not just a verbal negotiation process to educate decision-makers to prioritise sustainable practices. It must entail active involvement in the creation of more effective and comprehensive climate policies that consider the long-term implications of current decisions.

A young individual’s response to the growing issue of climate change should encourage urgency at the forefront of the national conversation. It must encompass various activities, including lobbying, awareness campaigns, grassroots organising, and partnerships with non-governmental organisations and international bodies. Ultimately, youth engagement should catalyse governments and societies to take meaningful action against climate change.

There remains to be a power shift. One that focuses on the importance of youth empowerment, equity, inclusion, diversity and accessibility. As former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan said: “A society that cuts itself off from its youth servers; it is condemned to bleed to death.”

This is how we stop ignoring climate change.

Ellie Mueller is a final-year International Relations and Middle East Studies student at Deakin University. She is a previous AIIA VIC intern and has studied abroad in Japan at Sophia University. Her journey has been shaped by a passion for sustainability and education, which has driven her commitment to creating positive change.

This article is published under a Creative Commons License and may be republished with attribution.