Dr. John Ughulu Concludes Partnership at CCU to Pave the Way for Mainseed Christian University.

Dr. John Ughulu Concludes Partnership at Cornerstone Christian University (CCU) to Pave the Way for Mainseed Christian University.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Ughulu, a distinguished figure in academia, has formally concluded his partnership with Cornerstone Christian University (CCU) to fully dedicate his efforts to his new role as the Founder and President of Mainseed Christian University.

Dr. Ughulu's decision to step down from his position at CCU comes with mixed emotions but is driven by a profound commitment to the establishment and growth of Mainseed Christian University.

His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the academic landscape at CCU, and his departure marks a new chapter in his illustrious career. Expressing gratitude for his time at CCU, Dr. Ughulu stated, "I am deeply thankful for the enriching experiences and collaborations at Cornerstone Christian University CCU.

Transitioning to Mainseed Christian University allows me to embark on an exciting venture in education, and I am eager to contribute to its success."

Mainseed Christian University, under Dr. Ughulu's guidance, is poised to be a beacon of academic excellence, embodying a commitment to innovation, integrity, and holistic education.

The administration at Cornerstone Christian University extends its appreciation to Dr. John Ughulu for his invaluable contributions and wishes him continued success in his new endeavor.

About Mainseed Christian University:

Mainseed Christian University is a pioneering institution dedicated to providing transformative education under the leadership of Dr. John Ughulu.

Committed to fostering academic excellence and character development, Mainseed Christian University is poised to make a lasting impact in the field of education.

For further information, visit the website link Mainseeduniversity.com

