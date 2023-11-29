Maryland Department of Agriculture Nutrient Management Program to Hold Annual Update

November 29, 2023

Companies Offered Opportunity to Display Products

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 29, 2023)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture Office of Resource Conservation today announced that the Nutrient Management Program will hold their annual Nutrient Management Update at the New Midway Fire Hall in New Midway, MD on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 9:30 am-3:30 pm. The agenda will include program updates and presentations on agronomic topics relevant to certified consultants, agency personnel, and agricultural producers.

This year, the department is inviting businesses that offer for sale any type of organic or inorganic nutrient source used in the production of agricultural crops to have a display booth during the meeting to allow for promotion of products. This includes any additive, bio-stimulant or other product that offers a benefit to crop producers. There will be no charge for the display space, however, each company representative that attends must register for the event.

The update will qualify for six Nutrient Management Continuing Education credits and the $30 registration fee covers training materials and meals. An update with the same agenda will be held at the department’s headquarters in Annapolis on December 19, 2023 from 9:30-3:30, but with limited space that will not allow for product displays.

To register your company for the free display space, please contact Nutrient Management Program Manager Dwight Dotterer at Dwight.Dotterer@Maryland.gov before December 15.

Registration information for the update can be found via this link.

# # #

