Capital Vacations® Announces New Chief Financial Officer
Today’s announcement further underscores our commitment to assembling a leadership team that is not only focused on growth but also on transformation.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, LLC, along with its consolidated subsidiaries, is pleased to announce the promotion of William (Bill) Gehman to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2023. The appointment follows the recent promotion of the former CFO, Jerry Rexroad, to Co-President, as part of Capital Vacations' ongoing leadership restructuring to foster growth and transformation. Mr. Gehman will continue to report directly to Mr. Rexroad.
— Jason Shroff, CEO, Capital Vacations
"Today’s announcement further underscores our commitment to assembling a leadership team that is not only focused on growth but also on transformation. Bill’s deep understanding of the financial landscape, combined with his collaborative approach to innovation, makes him an invaluable addition to our senior leadership team,” said Jason Shroff, CEO of Capital Vacations.
About Capital Vacations.
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.
