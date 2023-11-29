With 6.00% CAGR, Organ Preservation Market Size Worth $348.02 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organ Preservation Market achieved a valuation of $218.36 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to exceed $348.02 Million by 2030, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The Organ Preservation market takes center stage, playing a pivotal role in advancing organ transplantation and saving countless lives. The fundamental purpose of organ preservation is to maintain the viability and functionality of organs during the critical period between donation and transplantation. This intricate process involves a delicate balance of temperature, solutions, and preservation techniques. With a growing emphasis on expanding organ transplantation programs globally, the Organ Preservation market is witnessing unprecedented demand.

The market not only addresses the challenges of organ scarcity but also contributes to enhancing the success rates of transplant procedures. Technological advancements further amplify the capabilities of organ preservation, introducing innovative solutions and devices that push the boundaries of what is medically achievable. As the healthcare industry continues to push for improved patient outcomes and expanded access to life-saving treatments, the Organ Preservation market stands as a cornerstone in this journey of medical progress.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organ-preservation-market-1657/request-sample

Top Trends in Organ Preservation Market

One prominent trend is the advent of cutting-edge technologies that optimize organ preservation methods. From hypothermic to normothermic preservation, these technologies aim to enhance the quality and viability of donor organs. Additionally, the integration of machine perfusion systems allows for continuous monitoring and adjustment, ensuring organs are in an optimal state for transplantation.

Another trend gaining traction is the focus on personalized organ preservation strategies. Tailoring the preservation process to the specific needs of different organs and recipients contributes to improved outcomes and expanded possibilities in the transplantation field.

Top Players in the Global Organ Preservation Market

Paragonix Technologies (US)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China)

Bridge to Life Limited (US)

Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

TransMedics (US)

OrganOx Limited (UK)

Preservation Solutions (US)

21st Century Medicine (US)

Waters Medical Systems (US)

Carnamedica (Poland)

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organ-preservation-market-1657/request-sample

Organ Preservation Market Growth Forecast

As medical science progresses, the demand for viable organs for transplantation continues to rise, fueled by an aging population and increased prevalence of organ-related diseases. With a keen eye on the future, the Organ Preservation market anticipates a surge in demand for advanced preservation methods. The integration of innovative technologies, such as hypothermic and normothermic preservation, is expected to revolutionize the way organs are stored and transported.

Moreover, the growth forecast is buoyed by the continuous refinement of machine perfusion systems, ensuring a meticulous and real-time monitoring of organs, thereby enhancing their quality for transplantation. The industry's commitment to research and development is a key driver, with a focus on personalized preservation strategies tailored to individual organs and patient needs.

Challenges

One of the foremost challenges lies in the critical shortage of donor organs, a perennial issue that continues to impede the market's expansion. The demand for transplantation far exceeds the available supply, necessitating innovative solutions to bridge this gap.

Additionally, the logistics of organ transportation pose a formidable challenge, especially for delicate organs requiring meticulous preservation. Maintaining optimal conditions during transit is essential for ensuring the viability of organs, adding layers of complexity to the organ preservation process. Technological constraints and the need for specialized infrastructure further compound the challenges faced by the market.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/organ-preservation-market-1657/0

Recent Development

October 2023: Transmedics announced the launch of its new XVIVO System, which uses perfusion technology to preserve organs for transplantation.

Transmedics announced the launch of its new XVIVO System, which uses perfusion technology to preserve organs for transplantation. September 2023: Astellas Pharma announced that it has acquired Viventia Bio, a company developing a new organ preservation technology.

Global Organ Preservation Market Segmentation

Solution University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution) Custodial HTK Perfadex Other

Technique Static Cold Storage Hypothermic Machine Perfusion Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Organ Type Kidney Liver Lung Heart Pancreas

End User Organ Transplant Centers Hospitals Specialty Clinics





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Organ Preservation Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Key Strategies

A key strategy involves continuous innovation in preservation techniques, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance organ viability and extend preservation durations. Advancements such as normothermic machine perfusion and hypothermic techniques showcase the industry's commitment to pushing boundaries.

Collaboration emerges as another pivotal strategy, with stakeholders forging partnerships to address challenges collectively. Collaborative efforts between healthcare institutions, research organizations, and industry players foster a conducive environment for knowledge exchange and accelerated progress. Furthermore, education and awareness initiatives play a crucial role, both within the medical community and the general public, emphasizing the importance of organ donation and preservation.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organ-preservation-market-1657

Regional Analysis

In North America, a robust healthcare infrastructure and a culture of technological innovation drive the market forward. The region witnesses a surge in organ transplant procedures, fostering a demand for advanced preservation solutions.

Europe, known for its progressive healthcare systems, embraces cutting-edge organ preservation technologies. Collaborations between research institutions and industry players propel the region into the forefront of advancements.

Moving eastward, Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic player, fueled by a burgeoning population and increasing awareness about organ donation. Investments in healthcare infrastructure and a rising emphasis on medical research position the region as a potential growth epicenter.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 218.36 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 348.02 Million CAGR 6.00% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Paragonix Technologies, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, 21st Century Medicine, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, Bridge to Life Limited, Waters Medical Systems, Preservation Solutions, Carnamedica. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organ-preservation-market-1657/customization-request



Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Biopreservation Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biopreservation-market-2276

Organs on Chips Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market-1247

Oxygen Conserving Devices Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oxygen-conserving-devices-market-2271

Exercise Oxygen Equipment Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/exercise-oxygen-equipment-market-0220

About Vantage Market Research:

At Vantage Market Research, we take pride in being a leading provider of quantified B2B high-quality research focused on over 20,000 emerging markets. Our core mission is to assist our clients in identifying and understanding a vast constellation of opportunities that exist within these markets, enabling them to make well-informed and strategic decisions for their businesses.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports