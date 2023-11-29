Acentra Health Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council’s ‘Tech100’ for Making a Positive Impact on the Region’s Tech Community

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a Virginia-based technology services and solutions company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, has been named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) 2023 NVTC Tech100. The annual listing recognizes forward-thinking companies, top executives, and emerging leaders who are driving innovation and making a positive impact on the National Capital Region’s tech community and economic growth.



“In a year of immense transformation for Acentra Health focused on innovating solutions that deliver maximum value and impact for our government healthcare clients, NVTC’s recognition is especially rewarding at this moment in our journey,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “2023 saw us become a new company with a new vision and brand as a result of the merger between CNSI and Kepro. Acentra Health is built on the shared foundational values of its legacy companies, values that include creating a work culture where each of us is empowered to passionately serve not only our clients, but also our colleagues and the communities where we live and work.”

Acentra Health was formed in December 2022 by the merger of CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology products and solutions, and Kepro, a technology-enabled clinical services company. The combined company rebranded as Acentra Health in June 2023. While this year’s recognition marks the first time Acentra Health’s name has appeared among the trade association’s selective list, its legacy company, CNSI, has been an NVTC Tech100 honoree for the last three consecutive years.

“Congratulations to Acentra Health and all of this year’s Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech,” said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. “I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation’s leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever.”

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Acentra Health’s global workforce of nearly 3,000 employees includes more than 300 employees based in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C., area. Since 2006, the company has partnered with Virginia’s Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) to ensure Virginia Medicaid beneficiaries have appropriate access to medical services. Building on the success of that work, DMAS awarded Acentra Health a new contract in 2023, extending the scope of work to also ensure appropriate access for behavioral health services. In keeping with its commitment to support the local communities where its employees live and work, Acentra Health and its employees have given more than $200,000 in the past year to organizations in the National Capital Region that support job creation, education, and healthcare and help address food insecurity.

