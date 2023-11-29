Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named to U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly Companies List

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is honored to be included in U.S. Veterans Magazine’s (USVM’s) Top Veteran-Friendly Companies for 2023. This is the third year that CTC has made the list.

USVM annually evaluates companies; schools; government and law enforcement agencies; and supplier diversity programs for veterans. The goal is to open employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses, and veteran business owners.

“We are honored by the recognition from U.S. Veterans Magazine for our commitment to our employees who have served in the military,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We appreciate the sacrifice of our active duty and veteran armed forces and recognize their unique skills and abilities that contribute in meaningful ways in our company.”

In addition to the Top Veteran-Friendly Company recognition, CTC has been named a Military Times Best for Vets employer 12 times and has earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315 companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

