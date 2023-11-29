Rising Usage in Power Electronics to Steer Silicon Capacitor Market Past US$ 3,111.29 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to miniaturized electronics and the need for thin-film transmission lines to carry large RF signals (radio frequency), demand for the silicon capacitor market is expected to grow significantly in the near future.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon capacitor market value is expected to reach US$ 1,856.79 million in 2023 and US$ 3,111.29 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for silicon capacitors is projected to rise at a 7.4% CAGR.

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the global silicon capacitor industry. These include the rising usage of silicon capacitors in power electronics, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, and the escalating miniaturization trend.

Silicon capacitors are becoming ideal alternatives to traditional capacitors. This is due to their higher capacitance, lower ESR, and excellent temperature stability. These capacitors store electric charges and thus find usage in several applications.

Get Instant Access to a Sample Copy:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18469

The growing usage of silicon capacitors in power electronic circuits, such as inverters and converters, to improve efficiency and reliability is expected to drive their demand. They provide filtering and energy storage functions, ensuring the stability and quality of the electricity supplied to homes, businesses, and industries.

Silicon capacitors in power electronics help smooth voltage and current waveforms, reduce harmonic distortion, and enhance power factor correction. All these functions contribute to more efficient energy conversion.

With power electronics becoming integral for converting and controlling electrical energy efficiently in smart grid systems, demand for silicone capacitors is set to grow rapidly. This is because they are widely used in power electronics.

Growing demand for IoT devices is another key factor expected to boost sales of silicon capacitors. These capacitors are known for their miniaturization capabilities and can fit into smaller spaces within IoT devices. This makes them suitable for IoT applications where size constraints exist.

Key Takeaways from the Silicon Capacitor Market Report:

The global market for silicon capacitors is set to reach US$ 3,111.29 million by 2033.

By technology, MOS capacitors held a prominent market share of 7% in 2022

Based on frequency, the 40 GHz to 60 GHz segment is set to grow at 6% CAGR.

By capacitance range, the medium capacitance segment is expected to thrive at 3% CAGR.

The United States market value is predicted to reach US$ 500.16 million by 2033.

Demand in China is estimated to grow at a 2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Sales in India are predicted to soar at 8.7% CAGR through 2033.



"The Silicon Capacitor market continues to demonstrate robust growth, as highlighted in our recent market research study, driven by increasing demand in electronics and semiconductor industries, the silicon capacitor market is witnessing a steady rise in adoption due to its advantageous characteristics. Our findings underscore the market's potential for sustained expansion, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders and decision-makers." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Silicon Capacitor Market Revenue (2023) US$ 1,856.79 million Projected Silicon Capacitor Revenue (2033) US$ 3,111.29 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 7.4 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in Value US$ million, Volume in million Units and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Capacitance Range

Technology

Frequency

End-use

Country

Chip Thickness Key Companies Profiled Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

MACOM

Skyworks

KYOCERA AVX

Vishay Intertechnology

Empower Semiconductor

Microchip technology

ROHM Semiconductor

TSMC

Elohim

Who is Winning?

Continuous innovation in capacitor design and technology to meet evolving industry requirements is a key strategy being implemented by the silicon capacitor companies. They are developing specialized silicon capacitors for emerging applications, such as 5G, IoT, and electric vehicles.

Recent developments:

In September 2023, Elohim Incorporation, a leading passive device company, announced the latest advancement in silicon capacitor technology.

Elohim Incorporation, a leading passive device company, announced the latest advancement in silicon capacitor technology. In August 2023, Murata expanded its Silicon Capacitor manufacturing by creating a new 200-mm mass production line in Caen, France.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global silicon capacitor market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033

The report offers a detailed analysis based on technology (MOS capacitors, MIS capacitors, deep-trench silicon capacitors), capacitance range (low capacitance [pf to nf], medium capacitance [nf to µf], high capacitance [µf and above]), chip thickness (up to 100 µm, 100 µm to 250 µm, 250 µm to 400 µm), frequency (20 GHz to 40 GHz, 40 GHz to 60 GHz, 60 GHz to 100 GHz), end-use application (consumer electronics, automotive electronics, system (ADAS), industrial electronics, communication systems, aerospace and defense, others ), and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan and Baltics, Middle East and Africa).

Lead With Data-Driven Decisions. Buy Now to Turn Insights into Competitive!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18469

Silicon Capacitor Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

MOS Capacitors

MIS Capacitors

Deep-trench Silicon Capacitors



By Capacitance Range:

Low Capacitance (pF to nF)

Medium Capacitance (nF to µF)

High Capacitance (µF and above)



By Chip Thickness:

Up to 100 µm

100 µm to 250 µm

250 µm to 400 µm



By Frequency:

20 GHz to 40 GHz

40 GHz to 60 GHz

60 GHz to 100 GHz



By End-use Application:

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones Tablets Laptops TVs Wearable Devices

Automotive Electronics Engine Control Units (ECUs) Infotainment Systems Advanced Driver Assistance

System (ADAS) Electric Vehicle (EV) Components

Industrial Electronics Motor Control Power Supplies Automation Equipment

Communication Systems RF Filters Antenna Tuning Base Stations Satellite Communication

Aerospace and Defense Radar Systems Avionics Missile Guidance Electronic Warfare Medical Devices Implantable Medical Devices Portable Diagnostic Devices Medical Imaging Equipment Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Others

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltics

Middle East and Africa

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

Energy Intelligence Solution Market Forecast: The global market size is expected to reach US$ 6.1 Billion in 2032. It is estimated to showcase growth at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Silicon Photonics Market Share: The overall demand is projected to grow at a stupendous CAGR of over 26.0% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 6 Billion by 2032.

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market Scope: The market is projected to reach US$ 52.1 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Supercapacitors Market Growth: The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% while garnering a market value worth US$ 7.99 billion during the forecast period.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis: At a 10.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 the net valuation of the market is expected to reach US$ 34.26 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube