Poised for expansion, Rightworks hires Monica Sullivan as new Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced CMO brings more than 20 years of building and leading global teams in high-growth and dynamic organizations.

HUDSON, N.H., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, has appointed Monica Sullivan as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Leveraging her substantial experience with B2B, eCommerce and SaaS companies, Sullivan will help the company broaden its reach into the accounting profession and extend its leadership position.

“Monica brings invaluable professional expertise to our executive team,” said Michael Bird, President at Rightworks. “Her stellar record for driving integrated marketing strategies and high impact data-driven demand generation organizations will enable us to bring our OneSpace secure cloud platform to the thousands of firms and professionals facing daunting security, staffing and technology challenges.”

Prior to joining Rightworks, Sullivan held the position of CMO for Linnworks, an ecommerce inventory and order management software provider, where she built a global team of marketing professionals and recently refreshed the brand and unified product positioning. She previously served as CMO at DemandScience, an AI-powered B2B demand generation company. Sullivan earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from Boston University.

“I am excited to join the Rightworks team as we accelerate growth for the company and work to advance the accounting profession overall,” said Sullivan. “As accounting and tax professionals continue to face staffing, technology and security challenges, I am passionate about helping them unlock the best and most secure applications—making it easier to create and run a modern accounting practice.”

About Rightworks

Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data, and maximize revenue potential.



