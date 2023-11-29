Creators of AuditClub Add New Tax and Advisory Solutions, Rebrand as CPAClub

Continuing the mission to make accounting and assurance – and now tax and advisory – better

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPA Club Inc., the creators of AuditClub®, today expanded its innovative talent model to add tax and advisory solutions to kick off the traditional 2024 busy season. The broader membership will now offer the same flexible and concierge talent model with tax and advisory professionals to help even more CPA firms and companies meet demand amid a continuing talent crisis.



This strategic move marks an important milestone in the company’s growth and mission. The initial AuditClub offering was named a 2023 Top New Product by Accounting Today, and founder Chris Vanover was recognized as an “Innovator to Watch.” The existing accounting and assurance products, along with each of the new tax and advisory verticals, will seamlessly exist as divisions under CPAClub to better communicate the company’s expanded offerings.

“In 2022 we introduced AuditClub, a new auditors-as-a-service model, to provide CPA firms and companies of all sizes with instant talent and fractional flexibility,” says Vanover, president of CPAClub. “The enthusiastic response to our flexible accounting and assurance solutions from over 120 CPA firms and companies of all sizes confirmed that our innovative membership model fulfilled a critical need and continues to do so. Many members have also requested tax and advisory talent solutions, so the current expansion to include these is a natural next step.”

In conjunction with the expansion, CPAClub also unveiled a series of enhancements including CPAClub+, an upgraded membership tier that offers extra privileges and priorities, more flexible pass options, year-round support through CPAClub Care, and the release of a members only library. A new digital portal also allows members to purchase or subscribe to passes, share files, chat, collaborate and make access reservations effortlessly.

To become a member or learn more, visit cpaclub.cpa.

About CPAClub

CPAClub is transforming how CPA firms and companies meet accounting, assurance, tax and advisory requirements by turning the traditional staffing model upside down. Backed by a licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, CPAClub offers onshore accounting, assurance, tax and advisory solutions to top 10, regional and local CPA firms and companies throughout the United States and abroad via its membership model. CPAClub provides members flexible access to highly skilled domestic accounting, assurance, tax and advisory professionals. Learn more at cpaclub.cpa.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753