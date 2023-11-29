Submit Release
American Rare Earths to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Metals & Mining Symposium

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF), today announced it will participate in Morgan Stanley’s Metals & Mining panel on Thursday November 30, 2023 at 1:30 pm EST. Donald Swartz, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson, Board Member, will be presenting.

Portfolio managers and analysts interested in attending this virtual symposium should contact their Morgan Stanley sales representative.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF) owns the Halleck Creek, WY and La Paz, AZ rare earth deposits which have the potential to become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. American Rare Earths is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of rare earth elements to help ensure a renewable future.

American Rare Earths
US Office
1658 Cole Boulevard, Suite G30
Lakewood, Colorado 80401
info@americanree.com
americanree.com

Australian Office
Suite 706, Level 7
89 York Street
Sydney, 2000, Australia

Media Contact
Susan Assadi
sassadi@americanree.com
347 977 7125


