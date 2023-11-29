Industry Executive Jim McHale Joins LPL Financial as Chief Compliance Officer

McHale’s deep industry experience advances the firm’s commitment to a strong risk management culture

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Jim McHale has joined the firm. McHale will lead LPL’s compliance organization, helping to drive a strong risk management culture in an ever-evolving regulatory environment. He reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Brent Simonich.



McHale is responsible for designing and maintaining LPL’s regulatory compliance program, helping the business manage and mitigate risk, and enhancing the control environment, with a focus on practical, common-sense solutions.

“Jim is a respected professional in compliance and risk management, with extensive financial services and regulatory experience and a strong record for building effective and efficient risk management routines and governance. His experiences in the industry and deep understanding of the compliance landscape positions our team well to help advisors protect their practices and enable their growth,” said Simonich. “His leadership in regulatory compliance risk, control design, and pragmatism will be key as we continue to prioritize advocacy on behalf of our clients.”

“LPL is clearly investing in and transforming the way it manages risk with a view towards doing what’s right for its advisors, institutions, and the clients they serve,” said McHale. “I’m energized to be part of that, and to help shape the strategic direction of the firm.”

McHale joins LPL from Wells Fargo, where he most recently served as executive vice president and head of compliance for the Wealth and Investment Management Division. He has held various legal and compliance roles over the course of his career, including as global head of brokerage compliance at E*TRADE Financial Corporation, managing director and associate general counsel at SIFMA, and serving on staff of the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets.

McHale holds a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

