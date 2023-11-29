The Commission and the High Representative present a strategic and forward-looking report on the state of play of EU-Türkiye relations

Today, the European Commission and the High Representative adopted a Joint Communication on the state of play of EU-Türkiye political, economic and trade relations, following up to the task set out by the European Council of 29-30 June 2023.

The Joint Communication builds on and updates the Joint Communication submitted by the Commission and the High Representative to the European Council in March 2021. It outlines the state of play of EU-Türkiye relations in key areas and sets out recommendations, aiming to advance relations in a strategic and forward-looking manner, in the current fast-changing, geopolitical and security environment.

The EU retains a strategic interest in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye. To pursue these endeavours, in line with the March 2021 Joint Communication and European Council Conclusions, the European Commission and the High Representative recommend making additional steps towards constructive engagement on key areas of cooperation, in a progressive, proportionate, and reversible manner, and on the basis of the established conditionality by the European Council, while remaining determined to use the instruments and options at the EU’s disposal to defend the interests of EU and its Member States.

Following the adoption by the College, the report will now be submitted to the European Council for consideration and guidance.

On 8 November, the Commission published the 2023 Communication on Enlargement Policy and its regular country report on Türkiye, reflecting the state of play in the accession process.