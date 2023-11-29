Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) / NusaTrip Inc Partners with Vietnam-based Travel Platform, VN Travel Group, to Jointly Market to Vietnamese Customers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NusaTrip (“NusaTrip”), the online travel platform of Society Pass Incorporated (“SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announces strategic partnership with VNTravel Group (“VNTravel”), which enables NusaTrip to directly supply regional and international flights and hotels to VNTravel’s Vietnamese customers.

As the leading travel technology company in Vietnam over the last 11 years, VNTravel offers over 30,000 premium accommodation options and partners with more than 200 global airlines. VNTravel reaches various customer segments through different sales channels: domestic retail via Mytour.vn, international retail through Dinogo.com, travel agencies via Tripi.vn, and other B2B2C channels. To simplify payments, VNTravel collaborates with major payment gateways such as Apple Pay, VNPay, and others.

With Vietnam posting strong post-pandemic recovery, expecting to grow its tourism sector by 8% YOY until 2027 with digital sales expected to account of over 63% of total revenues, the VNTravel partnership enables NusaTrip customers to explore the best travel offers to and from Vietnam, as well as empowering customers in Vietnam to transact with NusaTrip with ease and convenience by having these strategic integrations in place.

Patrick Soetanto, Nusatrip Chief Executive Officer, explains, “NusaTrip focuses on becoming the preferred destination for all travel needs here in SEA. As we grow outside of our traditional Indonesian market, we keep on improving and localizing our platform to match the needs and requirements of our SEA customers. The partnership with VNTravel enables NusaTrip to be on the same access level as leading online travel agencies in Vietnam, creating value and more options for local travelers as well as our partners. This partnership expands NusaTrip’s footprint overseas and further cements our position as the leading online travel agency in the region.”

Mr. Tran Binh Giang, CEO of VNTravel, shares, “The NusaTrip collaboration enhances the booking, searching and payment experience for our customers, providing them with a wider array of choices in international travel products. In addition, partnering with a prominent fintech company such as SOPA truly elevates VNTravel’s market positioning here in Vietnam.”

About NusaTrip

Established in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that caters to local and global customers by harnessing cutting-edge technology and a 24/7 customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaTrip is now an integral part of Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem.

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 5 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, and lifestyle), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.7 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G lobal , a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform.

