BayMark Releases Whitepaper: 2023 Nationwide Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes Report

BayMark's Study Demonstrates the Path to More Successful Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayMark, a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD), is thrilled to announce the release of its much-anticipated whitepaper, the "2023 Nationwide Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes Report." This comprehensive study, conducted with one of the largest-ever data sets in the field, delves deep into the efficacy of medication-assisted treatment (MAT).



This detailed report, based on an exhaustive analysis of approximately 39,000 patients, offers a trove of knowledge and evidence-based clinical outcomes.

Key Findings:

In the face of unprecedented challenges, BayMark's latest study, the "2023 Nationwide Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes Report," reveals the exceptional resilience of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs. By meticulously analyzing real-world data from an extensive patient data set, this study highlights the adaptability of MAT in overcoming adversities. These findings reinforce the critical role of evidence-based treatment modalities in not only saving lives but also improving outcomes for individuals who seek services through an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) or Office -Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) program.

This study is a beacon of hope for the addiction treatment community. It expands our understanding of MAT's effectiveness and provides a clear path forward for practitioners and policymakers. The lessons derived from this study are essential for enhancing the quality of care and addressing the opioid crisis effectively.

Invitation to the Addiction Service Providers Community:

BayMark extends an open invitation to addiction service providers, encouraging them to explore the "2023 Nationwide Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes Report." By uniting and leveraging the findings within this white paper, the addiction service community can create a powerful, evidence-based response to the opioid crisis. Collaborations and partnerships are key in this fight, and BayMark invites everyone to join hands in making a difference.

To access the full "2023 Nationwide Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes Report" and join BayMark in the battle against opioid addiction, please visit https://baymark.com/2023-whitepaper.

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services is a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment services for opioid use disorder. With a mission to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients in recovery, BayMark offers comprehensive treatment services nationwide. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

Contact: Robin Johnson

Telephone: 214.379.3303

Email: Media@BayMark.com