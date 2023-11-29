Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of Woody Sander Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio to Mark Williams Auto Group
Woody Sander Ford Sold and Becomes Queen City Ford
My partners and I want to thank Chris Infantino and the Tim Lamb Group for helping us navigate the selling process and making it as smooth as possible.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Infantino, Director of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Woody Sander Ford in Cincinnati, OH to the Mark Williams Auto Group. The third-generation dealership was sold after its three owners, Matt Sander, Ed Crawford, and Mike Kaiser announced their retirement. Mr. Infantino helped facilitate the transaction which closed on Friday, November 17, 2023. Mark Williams decided to utilize Cincinnati’s “Queen City” nickname to rename the dealership Queen City Ford.
After being in business for 61 years, the owners of Woody Sander Ford wanted a trusted company who would keep their loyal employees on staff. Mark Williams and his family-owned company were the right fit for Woody Sander Ford’s wishes. “My partners and I want to thank Chris Infantino and the Tim Lamb Group for helping us navigate the selling process and making it as smooth as possible,” stated Matt Sander.
Mark Williams Auto Group owns three additional dealerships, all located within a 50-mile radius of Cincinnati, Ohio; Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati and Mt. Orab Ford and Mt. Orab Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Mt. Orab, Ohio. “We are excited about the opportunity to grow our customer base on the westside of Cincinnati and look forward to welcoming all of the Woody Sander customers to Queen City Ford,” stated Mark Williams.
Mark Williams will continue to operate Queen City Ford out of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility located at 235 W. Mitchell Ave. in Cincinnati, Ohio.
About Tim Lamb Group
Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit https://timlambgroup.com/.
