Hurdle and Bayer Launch Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Precision Health in Aging
Hurdle partners with Bayer's Consumer Health division to advance healthy aging innovations, focusing on precision health and biological age measurement.
Together, we are at the vanguard of precision health, focusing on both rapid and tailored solutions to progress the science of biological age measurement.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hurdle, a leader in diagnostic testing, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Consumer Health division of Bayer, aimed at advancing innovations in healthy aging. This partnership aligns with our mutual ambition to transform self-care by offering personalized solutions.
— Tom Stubbs, CEO
This collaboration brings together Hurdle’s advanced diagnostic technology and Bayer’s expertise in product development and global market presence. A key focus of this alliance will be the promotion of Hurdle’s Chronomics Biological Age Test, a saliva-based epigenetic test, through Bayer’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels. This initiative underlines our commitment to advancing precision health and the science of biological age measurement.
Tom Stubbs, CEO of Hurdle, remarks, “Our partnership with Bayer signifies a major advancement in precision health. Hurdle has simplified the transition from biomarker discovery to impactful consumer products. Collaborating with Bayer’s unparalleled consumer health expertise, we are set to redefine and accelerate self-care solutions. Together, we are at the vanguard of precision health, focusing on both rapid and tailored solutions to progress the science of biological age measurement.”
At the heart of this partnership is Hurdle’s AI-driven epigenetics and multi-omics biomarker discovery engine, complementing Bayer’s strategic focus on precision health and digital tools for informed health decisions. Earlier this year, Bayer established a new business unit dedicated to developing innovative precision consumer health products.
Hurdle is excited to embark on this journey with Bayer, bringing forth a new era in health care where personalized, data-driven solutions become a reality for people worldwide.
About Hurdle
Hurdle is a diagnostic pioneer redefining the approach to diagnostics. Our ‘anytime, anywhere, anything’ platform covers everything from sample collection to delivering diagnostic insights, known for diverse testing capabilities and high compliance standards. Our continued innovation in biomarker discovery ensures that new diagnostic solutions are seamlessly integrated into our robust platform.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth.
For more information:
Hurdle: press@hurdle.bio
Bayer: media@bayer.com
Related release from Bayer: https://www.bayer.com/media/en-us/bayer-and-hurdle-launch-precision-health-strategic-partnership/
Paola Castagno
Hurdle
press@hurdle.bio
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other