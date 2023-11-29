Marion County Hit-and-Run Driver Identified and Arrested Following Mustang Vs. Corvette Street Race that Resulted in Serious Bodily Injury Crash

November 29, 2023

~Tips from public and on-scene witnesses were critical to investigation and identification of suspect~

OCALA, Fla.- Last week, three vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash with serious bodily injury in Marion County. In the early morning of Saturday, November 18, 2023, a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were traveling west on State Road 200, operating their vehicles at a high rate of speed, making multiple lane changes, and driving recklessly for the purpose of racing.

In the area of Southwest 80th Street, the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius that was also traveling west. The Corvette then traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole and a tree; the Prius remained in the median.

The driver of the Ford Mustang briefly parked, concealing his car in a local business parking lot. At the same time, he checked the injury status of the driver of the Corvette, who had been ejected, before fleeing the scene. The driver of the Corvette, a 38-year-old male from Ocala, was seriously injured.

At the time of the crash, Florida Highway Patrol (F.H.P.) investigators released images of the Ford Mustang driver to the public in hopes of identifying him. The male driver appeared to be a heavy-set white male with tattooed arms, wearing a baseball hat and a beard. The Mustang was also described as a silver-in-color 2020-2023 model with tinted windows. Anyone with information was asked to contact F.H.P. or their local Crimestoppers to provide tips.

Through investigative efforts and help from the public who volunteered tips following the crash, the suspect driver of the Mustang was identified as white male Jacob Steven Michael Carmack, 23, of Ocala.

Carmack was arrested on Tuesday, November 27, 2023, and booked into Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Reckless Driving which resulted in serious bodily injury to another- 1 count (Felony) F.S.S. 316.192.3a2

Crash Involving Death or Personal Injuries for the failure to remain on scene of a crash which resulted in the serious bodily injury to another- 1 count (Felony) F.S.S. 316.027.2b

Racing on Highways-1 count (Misdemeanor) F.S.S. 316.191.2a

This investigation remains active and ongoing. To learn more about the dangers of street racing and how you can report information on upcoming events or identify participants, visit Street Racing/Takeovers, Stunt Driving – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).

