Magic Radio and Downtown Radio provide the ultimate ‘sleigh-list’ with non-stop Christmas music

29 November 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with many of us getting ready to decorate our trees, go Christmas shopping, drive home for Christmas or generally get in the festive spirit, Bauer stations Magic Radio and Downtown Radio have both got the perfect seasonal soundtrack.

Flipping its playlist to 100% Christmas earlier this week, Magic Radio is playing nothing but festive hits between now and Midnight on 26th December for audiences across the UK, whilst Northern Irish station Downtown Radio joins the festive fun changing their format to an all-Christmas music station from 9am this Friday 1st December until Boxing Day.

Expect to hear some of the most-loved seasonal songs of all time from WHAM!’s ‘Last Christmas’, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, ‘The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale of New York’, East 17’s ‘Stay Another Day and Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ PLUS some new festive favourites from the likes of Cher, Sam Ryder and Ella Henderson.

Promoting the station on ITV’s Lorraine this week, Magic Radio Breakfast hosts Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott said ‘We have more than 600 hours of Christmas songs planned between now and Boxing Day.

‘It’s a brave thing to do, it’s our main station and we’re going 100% Christmas… come in on the journey you’re going to love it.’

Downtown ‘s Content Director Stuart Robinson said “We are delighted to bring Downtown Christmas back for a fifth year due to unprecedented demand. Every year Northern Ireland radio listeners know they can tune into Downtown in December for Christmas cheer and great craic leading up to the big day.”

Both stations are also supporting Mission Christmas, the largest Christmas gift appeal in the UK run by Bauer charity Cash for Kids. Presenters across the stations are encouraging listeners to take gifts to drop-off points near them, buy a gift online or donate directly to the charity to provide for disadvantaged children across the UK who would otherwise wake up on Christmas morning without any presents.

Find out more about the campaign here: cashforkids.org.uk/mission

You can listen to Magic Radio in London on 105.4FM, on DAB, nationally via the Magic App and at magic.co.uk.

To listen to Downtown Radio, download the FREE Downtown App, ask your smart speaker to ‘play Downtown Radio’, listen online via downtown.co.uk or if you’re in the Belfast area you can listen on 104.4FM or on DAB.