David Tighe to step down from Bauer Media Audio role in Northern Ireland

29 November 2023

David Tighe, Managing Director, Northern Ireland is to leave his role as Bauer Media Audio restructures it’s UK Leadership Team.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, comments‚ ‘David has made significant contribution to our business in Northern Ireland, driving continued success of Cool FM, Downtown Radio and Downtown Country, and winning awards along the way. The business has been transformed during David’s tenure and I would like to thank him for his creativity, expertise and commitment and wish him the very best for the future. This management change is purely to align the NI management structure to the rest of the UK business.‘

Commenting David Tighe says, ‘I send my thanks to our fantastic teams in Northern Ireland, as well as all our brilliant partners, advertisers and sponsors. It’s been an honour to develop relationships at the very highest levels while leading such talented and driven people. I leave the business on a high, having completed a cultural transformation which has led to the largest audience figures ever, record breaking commercial delivery and an extremely strong digital offering.’

