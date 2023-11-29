Telco Systems Unveils Edgility™ Kubernetes for Advanced Intelligent Edge Management, Automation & Scaling

Edgility R6 redefining the boundaries of connectivity

Telco Systems’ Edgility showcases powerful new features, positioning itself as the Edge Computing solution that is redefining the boundaries of connectivity.

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems, the leading vendor of connected, intelligent edge solutions, today announced Edgility release 6, empowering global organizations to harness the full potential of Kubernetes and containers to create a truly Intelligent Edge.Telco Systems' launch of Edgility r6 brings a host of advanced features that empower organizations to leverage the power of Kubernetes and containers. Edgility now supports Kubernetes, Docker and Kubevirt agents at the edge, enabling the deployment and execution of workloads containing both containers and virtual machines across the edge continuum. Kubernetes enhanced Edgility helps mitigate the challenges of managing and scaling edge applications and standardizes application delivery, opening up new possibilities for global organizations and Service Providers.Edgility r6 introduces a significant advancement in Edge Management and Orchestration, with an active/active high-availability cluster for redundancy, securing uninterrupted operations even within the most demanding scenarios.This release further enhances Edge deployment with a user-friendly, visual experience for workload design, covering everything from hardware to VNFs, applications, and template catalogs. This eliminates the ongoing struggle to visualize intricate configurations, speeds up deployment at scale, enhances user efficiency, and enables businesses to bring their solutions to market faster and maintain a competitive edge.Edgility r6 includes the ability to add optional Integrated Network Functions, consolidating Routers, Firewalls, Light SD-WAN, and Probes into a single device. Additionally, Edgility amplifies operational efficiency with enhanced no-code/low-code deployment capabilities.With AI accelerator support, Edgility enables running AI-based business applications and network functions within the same workload, effectively connecting the edge to a cloud or data center. This optimization of computing resources increases the operational efficiency of the connected, intelligent Edge.Edgility's commitment to security remains steadfast. Multitenancy capabilities ensure the secure management of multiple projects, users, and customers, keeping data separate and safeguarded for each. Additionally, Edgility r6 offers flexible licensing options, catering to diverse user preferences, whether hierarchical or flat structures, shared, provisioned, or a combination of both, to ensure seamless alignment with customized business requirements."Edgility release 6 marks a significant step in advancing the connected, intelligent edge”, said Ziv Koren, Chief Product Officer at Telco Systems. “This platform is introduced following meticulous analysis of the industry and is based on our vast experience with live, large-scale edge deployments. Edgility r6 fully represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify and optimize the edge, enabling businesses to remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape."This latest, major release of Edgility is a game-changer for edge computing. With augmented high-availability, intuitive workload design, integrated network functions, robust security, flexible licensing, enhanced operational efficiency, and full Kubernetes support, Edgility is well positioned to continue propelling leading global organizations towards the connected, intelligent edge.About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud. EdgilityOS.com

