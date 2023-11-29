Opioid Drugs Market to Surpass $56.5 billion by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Opioid drugs are prescribed to relieve severe pain and are highly addictive. Some key products include oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine etc. which are effective in treating moderate to severe pain from injuries, surgery, cancer etc.

Burlingame, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global opioid drugs market was valued at US$ 45.0 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 56.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2023 and 2030.



Increasing investment in opioid drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Increased product launches are one important factor encouraging the expansion of the market. A rising geriatric population, increasing regulatory approval, and a rising number of highly invasive surgical procedures are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1017

Increasing prevalence of various cancer

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the use of opioid medications for the management of pain caused by cancer. This is expected to drive opioid drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the American Cancer Society, in January 2023, lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S., and it is estimated that in 2023, there will be about 238,340 new cases of lung cancer (117,550 in men and 120,790 in women) and about 127,070 deaths from lung cancer (67,160 in men and 59,910 in women) in U.S.

Market Key Developments

On March 29, 2023, Emergent BioSolutions, a U.S.-based multination specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Narcan Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg as an over-the-counter (OTC) emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

On May 22, 2023, Indivior PLC, a U.K.-based pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved OPVEE (nalmefene) nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose induced by natural or synthetic opioids in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global opioid drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries performed each year. For instance, according to an article published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2022, there were more than 169,116 orthopedic surgeries performed in Germany in 2020. The rise in the number of orthopedic surgical procedures will increase the use of opioids for pain cessation.

Among drug class, the synthetic opioids segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, and this is attributed to the advantages of synthetic opioids over natural opioids. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with higher lipophilicity compared to morphine. This higher lipid solubility allows fentanyl to cross the blood cerebrospinal fluid barrier more rapidly and produce analgesic effects more quickly than morphine. Moreover, fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Among route of administration, the parenteral is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, and this is attributed to the advantages of the injectable route as compared to other route of administration such as oral, topical, and others. The injectable route provides a faster on-set of action and, thus, can be used during emergency situations. Moreover, the parenteral route has more bioavailability than other route, the dose of the parenteral route is lower, which can reduce the overdose of opioids.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1017

Key players operating in the global opioid drugs market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Endo International plc, Lupin Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Purdue Pharma L.P., AbbVie Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Trevena Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Market Restraint

The major factor hampering the growth of the opioids drugs market is the number of side effects associated with opioid use and deaths due to opioid overdose. For instance, on August 10, 2023, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report suggesting that more than 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2021. Moreover, according to the same source as above, overdose deaths increased by 14% from 2020 to 2021, and mainly synthetic opioids were responsible for 88% of overdose deaths in 2021 in the U.S.

As a result, the regulatory authorities especially the U.S. FDA, should focus on providing stringent guidelines for the manufacturing and use of opioids so as to reduce misuse of these drugs.

Market Opportunity

An increase in the prevalence of various cancers, such as prostate cancer, is expected to increase the demand for opioids for its pain management. For instance, according to an article published by the World Cancer Research Fund International, a not-for-profit association related to cancer prevention research related to diet, weight, and physical activity, in March 2022, more than 375,304 people died due to prostate cancer worldwide in 2020, out of which the highest number was in Zimbabwe (868)

Drugs Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is dominant during the forecast period in the North America region due to the increase in the number of pharmacies in the U.S. For instance, according to an article polished by The Commonwealth Fund, a private U.S.-based foundation involved in providing standard health care services, in August 2021, there are roughly 60,000 retail pharmacies in the U.S., of which one-third are independent pharmacies and two-thirds are retail chains, supermarkets, or mass retailers.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1017

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Drug Class Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Route of Administration Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel Market Snippet, By Region Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Recent Product Launches

Epidemiology

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaborations

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Reimbursement Scenario

PEST Analysis

PORTER’S Analysis

Global Opioid Drugs Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read complete market research report, "Opioid Drugs Market , by Drug Type, by Application, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Find more related trending reports below:

Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class (β-lactams, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracyclines, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, Phenicols, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Opioids Agonist Drugs Market, By Product Type (Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone), Therapeutic Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment), and Geography - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Oral Therapy, and Somatostatin Analogue Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Narcotics Analgesics Market by Product Type (Agonist (Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Diphenoxylate, Methylphenidate, Oxymorphone, Hydromorphone, Oxycodone) and Antagonist (Buprenorphine, Naloxone, Naltrexone, Methylnaltrexone, Nalbuphine)), by Application (Pain Management (Neuropathic Pain, Migraine, Back Pain, Osteoarthritis, Cancer Pain, Others), Cough Treatment and Diarrhea Treatment), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com