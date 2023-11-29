Global Church Management Software Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 393 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%: Straits Research

The global church management software market share is predicted to grow in the next years as more religious organizations see the advantages of implementing technology to improve their operations and better serve their communities.

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church management software is specialist software designed to aid religious organizations, churches, and missions in managing administrative, communication, and Engagement activities more efficiently. Its features and capabilities assist churches in streamlining day-to-day operations and improving overall efficiency. The global church management software industry is expected to expand in the coming years as more religious organizations see the benefits of integrating technology to improve their operations and better serve their communities. However, some traditional churches may hesitate to embrace technology, hindering the widespread use of church administration software.

Increasing Digital Transformation Fuels the Market

According to Straits Research, "The global church management software market size was valued at USD 245 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 393 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2023-2031).” A growing church with multiple locations and a large congregation wants to improve administrative efficiency and member communication. Church administration software will centralize member data, streamline event registration, and manage finances. Smartphone adoption is key to church management software growth. Church members and administrators using cell phones often have better access to and use church administration software platforms. The latest Ericsson statistics show that 6.7 billion smartphone connections account for 84% of all mobile phones worldwide. Nearly 96% of 18-29-year-olds and 92% of 30-49-year-olds in the US own smartphones. Most churchgoers own smartphones, so mobile-responsive church administration software is a sensible way to communicate with them and streamline administrative labor. This led to church management software expansion.

Some staff members, especially older volunteers used to traditional methods, may resist new technologies. They may be cautious about learning new software since it complicates their workflows or takes longer. A study in the Journal of Information Systems and Technology Management found that resistance to change is a major barrier to software adoption in enterprises, including religious groups. The study found that fear of the unknown, perceived loss of control, and ambiguity about new technology benefits promote employee reluctance to change.

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Create Tremendous Opportunities

Cloud computing is making cloud-based church administration software more popular. Cloud software offers easy access, real-time data changes, and minimal cost. Churches like cloud solutions because they allow employees and members to work remotely. By 2025, 80% of organizations will switch from on-premises data centers to colocation, hosting, and the cloud, including cloud-based church management software, according to Gartner. As churches explored remote communication tools, COVID-19 boosted cloud-based options. Lifeway Research found that 58% of churches increased their use of internet-giving platforms and church management software during the pandemic. Church management software providers can offer scalable, cost-effective, and easily accessible solutions to religious organizations looking to streamline operations and engage with congregations as cloud-based solutions become more popular.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the industry as the U.S. and Canada have established church management software providers. The North American market may benefit. Since mobile technology is so popular in the US, church management smartphone apps allow members to keep in touch and access essential information while on the go. The North American COVID-19 pandemic spurred church management software adoption as religious groups sought digital capabilities for virtual services, online donations, and remote member interaction. Using church management software, 62% of North American churches provide online donations, according to ChurchTechToday.

Europe's church management software market is predicted to rise due to the growing number of churches, which offers huge potential. European churches need church management software to run more efficiently and engage with their members. In Europe, church administration software consolidated member data such as contact information, attendance records, and contributions into a secure database. This lightened their administrative duties and offered church leaders rapid access to vital information.

Asia-Pacific will soon dominate the global industry, with church associations and agencies becoming more aware of church management software. China is predicted to impact market growth. Developmental nations like India, China, and Japan have grown the market. Further, Japan has become a major player. Research predicts tremendous growth for the country. Regional market growth may explain the field's quick growth. During the forecast, South Korea should rise greatly. The Asia Pacific church management software market should benefit.

Key Highlights

The type is further subdivided into Cloud and On-Premise. Cloud services heavily influence the market.

The segment can be divided into desktop and mobile terminals based on application. The mobile terminal has the largest market share.

The market can be divided into three segments based on user size: small, medium, and large. Large sizes have overtaken the market.

In the market, various price models are accessible. Monthly subscriptions, annual subscriptions, and one-time licenses are also available. The most common pricing strategy is the monthly subscription.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Church Management Software Market

The key players in the global church management software market are ACS Technologies Group, Inc., Aware3, LLC, Blackbaud, Inc., Breeze ChMS, Church Community Builder LLC., ChurchSuite Ltd., ChurchTrac Software, Inc., DesignRush Inc., ELEXIO, Faithlife, LLC (Servant Keeper), Ministry Brands LLC, Nuverb Systems Inc., ParishSOFT, Roll Call Solutions Limited, ServantPC Resources Inc., Raklet LLC, Text In Church, TouchPoint Software, Inc., Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd, Icon Systems, Inc.,

Market News

In June 2023, the latest report in the landmark American Beliefs Study: Religious Preferences and Practices was issued by ACS Technologies, a pioneer in church administration software, market expertise, and data analysis. American Beliefs Study: Beliefs About God and Jesus in American Communities, the most recent study, is intended to help churches and community leaders to successfully respond to the ever-changing patterns of personal belief systems in the American landscape.

In June 2023, Aware3 introduced a new feature known as Engagement Insights. Customers are provided with actionable data and insights regarding how their members interact with their mobile app, website, text messages, and registration forms. Customers can measure their ministry's impact and optimize their outreach strategies using this function.

In November 2022, ACS Technologies® Expands Business Offering to Include Consulting for Capital Campaign Fundraising for Churches.

Global Church Management Software Market: Segmentation

By Type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application:

Desktop

Mobile Terminal

By User Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Pricing Model:

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

One-Time License

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

