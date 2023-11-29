Gulf Construction Machinery Uplifts Industry Presence via Premium Membership with Equipment Hound B2B E-commerce Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned site E-Commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has added its first Qatari based member, Gulf Construction Machinery, a distinguished entity in the construction machinery sector. Gulf Construction Machinery has solidified its commitment to industry excellence by enrolling as a premium member on the Equipment Hound platform. This strategic decision amplifies Gulf Construction Machinery's visibility and accessibility within the global construction machinery market.

As a premium member, Gulf Construction Machinery gains exclusive access to a wide array of benefits tailored to optimize its visibility and engagement on the Equipment Hound platform. These advantages encompass priority placement in search results, advanced product showcasing features, and robust analytics tools to measure and enhance its online performance.

Gulf Construction Machinery's premium membership stands as a testament to its dedication to maintaining a significant role within the construction machinery industry. By showcasing their specialized offerings within a premium context, Gulf Construction Machinery secures increased exposure and access to a wider network of potential customers. Simultaneously, Equipment Hound users benefit from an expanded selection of high-quality construction machinery.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gulf Construction Machinery as a premium member on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc. "We are excited about entering the Qatari market and their position as a leader in the Qatari construction sector provides an excellent base for future expansion and will drive value for our shareholders."

By joining the Equipment Hound platform as a premium member, Gulf Construction Machinery aims to provide businesses in the construction machinery sector with a more streamlined way to access their innovative solutions. This membership supports both parties' shared goals of boosting industry efficiency and growth.

Equipment Hound continues to evolve its platform to meet the dynamic needs of businesses seeking industrial equipment solutions. Gulf Construction Machinery's premium membership signifies another pivotal step toward creating a comprehensive and efficient B2B e-commerce experience.

About Equipment Hound

Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. Through its user-friendly platform, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while offering access to high-quality products.

About Gulf Construction Machinery

Gulf Construction Machinery is a respected provider of construction machinery solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to the unique requirements of the construction machinery industry. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Gulf Construction Machinery serves businesses across various segments of the sector.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

