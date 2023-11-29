10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Announces New Date for Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

NEW YORK, NY (United States), Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (“10X II”) (NASDAQ:VCXA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, has announced today that its previously announced extraordinary general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with African Agriculture, Inc. (the “Company”), will be moved from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2023 to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 5, 2023.

As a result of this change, 10X II has extended the deadline for holders of the public shares to submit their shares for redemption to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 1, 2023 (the “Redemption Deadline”). Any demand for redemption, once made, may be withdrawn at any time until the Redemption Deadline. Shareholders may request to reverse their redemption by contacting 10X II’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at One State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Mark Zimkind (e-mail: mzimkind@continentalstock.com).

The record date for the Meeting remains the close of business on October 13, 2023 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

All shareholders of 10X II are strongly encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully and in its entirety before voting and to vote as soon as possible in advance of the Meeting. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus is available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

10X II

Investors: IR@10xcapital.com

SPAC Website: www.10xspac.com/spacii

African Agriculture

Investors: ak@africanagriculture.com

Media: Maxine Gordon, mg@africanagriculture.com

About 10X II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture, Inc. is a global food security company operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm to meet the growing demand for agricultural commodities.

