Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Regarding Requirement to Timely File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on November 27, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) within the prescribed timeframe.



The Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until January 26, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until May 7, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company may be able to regain compliance with the Rule by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC (and any other reports required to be filed) before the end of any such exception period. If the Company fails to regain compliance prior to the expiration of any such exception period or if Nasdaq does not accept the plan of compliance, Nasdaq will issue a determination indicating that the Company is subject to delisting. If that occurs, the Company may request a hearing before a Hearing Panel to review the determination. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept such plan or grant an exception period, that any hearing would be successful, or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within the deadline or any exception period that may be granted or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care.

