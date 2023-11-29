ApartmentLove Integrates OwnerDirect.com with Hostaway Accessing Millions of Vacation Rental Listings

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the successful integration of OwnerDirect.com, the Company’s Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) platform with Hostaway, a leading all-in-one vacation rental software and management system.



Free for Hostaway clients to syndicate their entire STVR inventory to OwnerDirect.com, the Company earns a success fee on every vacation rental booking processed on OwnerDirect.com. Having connected OwnerDirect.com and Hostaway via dedicated data transfer feeds, Hostaway’s more than 100,000 vacation rental management clients now have the means to advertise their millions of vacation rentals in more than 100 countries from around the world on www.ownerdirect.com in real time.

“Evidencing our commitment to efficient organic growth and global expansion, we are thrilled to have completed the engineering effort needed to integrate OwnerDirect.com with Hostaway,” said Trevor Davidson – the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer. Adding, “Further to our September 18, 2023, press release announcing our integration with Google to permit the worldwide display of vacation rentals on Google search results, this integration with Hostaway provides access to millions of vacation rental listings to be advertised on OwnerDirect.com and showcased on Google around the world.”

“We are very excited to have partnered with ApartmentLove and OwnerDirect.com as we continue to expand our partner marketing network providing greater reach and superior return for our clients around the world,” said Marcus Rader, CEO and Co-Founder of Hostaway. Marcus added, “Elevating the vacation rental industry and unlocking value for owners and guests is at the forefront of our mandate. I encourage our vacation rental management clients to actively manage their portfolios and syndicate their listings to OwnerDirect.com via the Hostaway dashboard today!”

Since acquiring OwnerDirect.com in the summer of 2022, the Company has completed a comprehensive redesign of the website; greatly enhanced the speed and stability of the system; integrated with Google; and begun its global growth initiative connecting with proven reliable supply partners from around the world. As a result, Revenue per Monthly Active User (“MAU”) and other Key Performance Indicators (“KPIs”) have significantly improved crystalizing the stellar user experience and proven adoption of the new OwnerDirect.com system as a beautifully styled, easy-to-use, platform by owners and guests.

About Hostaway

Founded in 2015, Hostaway is an all-in-one vacation rental management software solution that partners with property managers in the growth of their business. Hostaway serves professional vacation rental property managers by providing easy-to-use software and serving as a reliable two-way API connection to major online travel agencies. For many years, Hostaway has achieved the highest level of recognition as a partner from leading online travel agencies and was the first property management and channel management software to hold this “triple crown” designation. Hostaway has a global footprint with hubs in Finland, Canada, and Spain. Learn more at www.hostaway.com.

About OwnerDirect.com

A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirect.com advertises vacation rentals on behalf of property managers and private owners around the world. Trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to efficiently rent vacation properties, OwnerDirect.com is integrating with new supply partners to increase its rental inventory. Learn more at www.ownerdirect.com.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation rental properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s evolving digital landscape. Consolidating the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses with many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience for owners, property managers, and vacationers nationwide and elsewhere abroad.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

