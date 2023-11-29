Sysco Launches One Planet. One Table., Featuring the U.S. Foodservice Industry’s Largest Assortment of Certified and Sustainably Focused Products

New capabilities in Sysco Shop make it easier for customers to identify and add more sustainable options to menus with over 3,000 products across 15 categories

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, launched its One Planet. One Table. assortment, the foodservice industry’s largest offering of certified and sustainably focused products.

The Sysco One Planet. One Table. assortment includes over 3,000 items across 15 categories that are:

Backed by one of 20+ leading sustainability certifications and standards,

Included in Sysco’s sustainability commitments for seafood or fresh produce, or

Plant-based alternative proteins.



“At Sysco, we're taking action to protect the health of our one and only planet. We have a growing market of customers looking for more sustainable products. Whether it is to meet their own sustainability commitments or consumer demand, they are interested in where their food came from and how it was produced,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s SVP and Chief Administrative Officer. “Under One Planet. One Table., Sysco customers in the U.S. can now easily discover more sustainable options for their menus with the new capabilities in our e-commerce platform, Sysco Shop.”

One Planet. One Table. represents another step forward in Sysco’s commitment to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.

“We are cultivating partnerships and encouraging others to join us at the table in solving climate and sustainability challenges together,” said Victoria Guitierrez, Sysco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. “Sysco is leveraging its scale and position at the center of the food ecosystem to help drive change in a way that will compel others to follow. By making it easier for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable options, we can increase demand and inspire more suppliers to produce products more sustainably.”

This announcement comes in conjunction with the release of Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and DEI report, which highlights progress against the company’s goals across three pillars of sustainability: People, Products, and the Planet. Top accomplishments from FY23 include:

Contributing over $280 million through FY23 towards the company’s $500 million Global Good Goal, including donating over 17 million meals globally this past year.

Exceeding its goal of increasing spend with certified diverse suppliers by 25%.

Achieving its goal of establishing responsible sourcing guidelines for five key commodities by naming cocoa as the fifth commodity in addition to beef, soy, paper and coffee.

Unveiling a first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub in Riverside, CA, and deploying more than 20 electric vehicles globally, plus 5 electric refrigerated trailers.

Exceeding its goal for sustainable agriculture and expanding the program to include 14 fresh crops.



Customers can learn more about Sysco's certified and sustainably focused assortment by contacting their sales representative or visiting the One Planet. One Table. landing page on Sysco Foodie. To become a customer, visit https://sysco.com/.

