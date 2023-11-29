Vittoria Biotherapeutics Announces the Presentation of New Data Supporting the Company's Platform at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics announced the presentations of abstracts authored by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and a poster authored by the Company, at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place from December 9-12th, 2023, in San Diego, California. The presentations will showcase data from the laboratory of Marco Ruella, M.D., Vittoria’s Scientific Founder and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, who is an assistant professor of Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Scientific Director of the Lymphoma Program at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.



The oral presentations will include recent data generated at Penn with the Company’s Senza5™ platform, a technology exclusively licensed from Penn to Vittoria, along with additional pipeline technologies.

By harnessing the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 is designed to engineer cell therapies with improved anti-tumor efficacy, stemness, potency, and durability through gene-edited CD5 knockout and a proprietary five-day manufacturing process.

Oral and poster presentation abstracts to be presented at the meeting can be found below:

Oral Presentations:

Title: Disinhibition of T Cell Activation Via CD5 Knockout Is a Universal Strategy to Enhance Adoptive T Cell Immunotherapies

Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Overcoming Challenges in CAR-T Therapies Through Biological Insights

Presenter: Ruchi P. Patel, M.S.

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, December 9th at 10:45 am PST

Location: Room 6DE

Title: Fratricide-Resistant Anti-CD2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells with Endogenous CD2 Knockout Are Highly Effective Against T-Cell Neoplasms

Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Innovative T Cell Therapies for Unexplored Frontiers

Presenter: Mathew G. Angelos, M.D., Ph.D.

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, December 11th at 3:15 pm PST

Location: Room 6DE

Poster Presentation:

Title: Senza5TM CART5: An Autologous CD5-Deleted Anti-CD5 CART Product with Enhanced Anti-T-Cell Lymphoma Activity

Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6 pm PST

Location: Halls G - H

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., is developing novel CAR-T cell therapies that transcend the limitations of current cell therapies. Based on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company’s proprietary Senza5 platform unlocks the antitumor potential of engineered T cells and utilizes a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and target cell cytotoxicity. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 can be used to improve the efficacy of engineered T cell therapies with pipeline applications in oncology and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Affiliations with the University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Ruella is the scientific founder of, and an equity holder in, Vittoria Biotherapeutics. The University of Pennsylvania holds equity in Vittoria Biotherapeutics, has received sponsored research funding from Vittoria, has licensed certain intellectual property to Vittoria and may receive future funding and financial consideration based on development and commercialization of certain products by Vittoria. Dr. Ruella and Ruchi Patel are also paid consultants for Vittoria Biotherapeutics.



