Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Shelf Prospectus”). The Shelf Prospectus, when made final and effective, will allow the Company to offer up to C$600 million of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants, and units (collectively, the “Securities”), or any combination thereof, from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Final Shelf Prospectus”) is expected be filed prior to the expiry of and will replace the Company’s existing short form base shelf prospectus, which was filed on December 2, 2021, with certain Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Company intends to file the Final Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial flexibility, including responding to significant regulatory improvements and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any such offering, will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Final Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Shelf Prospectus can be found and the Final Shelf Prospectus will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

