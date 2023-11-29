Federated Wireless Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, a leading provider of shared spectrum connectivity, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.



This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

The nation’s leader in private wireless and shared spectrum innovation, Federated Wireless supplies connectivity to enterprises with mission-critical demands and requirements. The company holds a 44% share of the CBRS market, has over 450 customers, and manages over 150,000 CBRS access points. Federated Wireless also works with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to drive new research and development in the global Wi-Fi 6 market.

Federated Wireless is a leading provider of neutral host networks and was named a Top Innovator in neutral host development by ABI Research earlier this year.

“This honor rewards years of hard work and a deep commitment to making the benefits of shared spectrum a reality for our customers and partners,” said Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi. “From working with policymakers to establish commercial access to the CBRS and 6 GHz bands to building commercial systems to enable that access, Federated Wireless is engaged at every level to deliver transformative enterprise-grade connectivity.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

