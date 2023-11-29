Mainz Biomed’s Presentation at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to be Made Available via Webcast

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announces that its presentation at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, to be delivered by Chief Executive Officer, Guido Baechler and Bill Caragol, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to view live and post event via webcast by registering at the following link .



Viewers will be able to watch the full presentation live at 8.50am EST on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 and it will be available via the same link for 90 days.

Taking place in New York, NY, USA from 28-30 November, 2023, the conference will bring together key industry executives, investors and Piper Sandler professionals to provide multiple perspectives, investigate critical trends and identify the impactful leaders in the healthcare market.

Guido Baechler and Bill Caragol will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors after the presentation and throughout the day.

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

