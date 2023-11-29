AI Horizons: The Promising Unveiling of 'i-SmartK' at the 21st World Korean Business Convention
From Chatbots to Smart Kiosks - Transforming Tomorrow's Technological LandscapeANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELGEN Corp. ("ELGEN" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the realm of artificial intelligence, showcased its innovative AI solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
On a mission to make AI accessible to all, ELGEN proudly presented 'i-SmartK,' the pioneering Smart Kiosk, at the 21st World Korean Business Convention. The convention, attended by twenty-nine promising Hi-Seoul Companies and supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an ideal setting for networking and cultivating business opportunities
Over the past eight years, ELGEN has earned acclaim from over 100 public institutions, major corporations, and financial entities. Leveraging its proprietary AI engine, ELGEN has developed a suite of solutions, including KIOSK, Chatbot, and Note, with a focus on a user-friendly UI/UX, support for 196 languages, and a unique Companion Talk feature for individuals with hearing impairments.
At the convention, ELGEN introduced its flagship product, i-SmartK, an advanced smart kiosk seamlessly integrating AI, video, and LTE TV capabilities. This cutting-edge kiosk provides services from guidance and ordering to payment processing and delivery, all powered by a robust AI engine. Notable for its user-friendliness, i-SmartK allows seamless operation through voice commands. ELGEN's AI engine technology enhances i-SmartK's functionality, setting a new standard for smart kiosks.
Actively seeking strategic partners, ELGEN aims to introduce its distinctive products and solutions to the dynamic U.S. market. By utilizing its proprietary engines, ELGEN seeks to secure investments and collaborate with partners to explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving tech market, building on its successful ventures in various Korean businesses.
CEO Nam Hyun Kim declared, "ELGEN's mission is to build solutions recognized for their value and stability. Over the past eight years, we have accumulated expertise and technological capabilities. Based on this foundation, we aim to lead Korean AI technology, contribute to the global advancement of AI services, and grow into a key player in both domestic and international AI markets."
In a corresponding statement, CEO Nam Hyun Kim emphasized ELGEN's commitment to providing practical AI solutions and leading the development of AI services and solutions globally. "Our goal is to be recognized as a leading solution provider in the AI market, contributing to the advancement of AI services not only in Korea but also internationally," he emphasized.
In embarking on its journey into the international AI market, ELGEN is propelled by a vision where its groundbreaking solutions serve as keystones in elevating user experiences and fostering accessibility. Founded on technological prowess and an unwavering dedication to user-centric solutions, ELGEN stands poised at the forefront, ready to carve out a transformative path in the global AI landscape.
In forging ahead as a pioneer, leading the charge in innovation and venturing into uncharted territories, ELGEN is driven by an unwavering commitment to not just meet but surpass the expectations of users globally. As ELGEN continues to shape the next era of AI advancements, its relentless pursuit of excellence solidifies its position as the vanguard, setting the benchmark for the future of technological progress.
For further information, visit http://elgen.co.kr/gnuboard5/
About ELGEN Corp.
ELGEN specializes in pioneering AI solutions, including KIOSK, Chatbot, and Note. The company, established in 2014, boasts a proprietary AI engine that has garnered acclaim from over 100 institutions. One of their standout innovations is i-SmartK, an advanced smart kiosk seamlessly integrating AI, video, and LTE TV capabilities. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and global accessibility, ELGEN, under Ellen's leadership, continues to redefine the landscape of AI services.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
# # #
Jung H Moon
Kanact Ventures LLC
email us here