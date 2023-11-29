Machine Condition Monitoring Market To Witness Excessive Growth, Observe Latest Development , Precise Outlook 2023-2030
Machine condition monitoring involves equipment monitoring and maintenance to prevent unexpected downtime through continuous equipment condition assessment. It helps identify performance deviations at an early stage to avoid costly repairs.
Market Dynamics:
The machine condition monitoring market is driven by the increased demand from the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing plants deploy condition monitoring systems to monitor critical assets and achieve predictive maintenance. This helps reduce maintenance costs and unplanned downtime. Rising adoption of industry 4.0 technologies is also fueling the adoption of condition monitoring systems. Integrating condition monitoring sensors with analytics helps manufacturers gain real-time equipment insights for efficient operations.
The machine condition monitoring market was valued at US$ 3,331.65 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7,066.06 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Growing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Practices is Driving Machine Condition Monitoring Market
The adoption of predictive maintenance practices is seeing strong growth across industries as organizations aim to optimize equipment uptime and reduce unplanned downtime. Predictive maintenance utilizes machine condition monitoring technologies and data analytics to continuously monitor equipment performance and detect early signs of failures or abnormalities. This helps schedule maintenance activities in a planned manner before complete failure occurs. Many organizations are investing in machine condition monitoring systems as these technologies help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs from unplanned downtime, and extend equipment lifetime. Industries such as oil & gas, power generation, manufacturing are increasingly implementing machine condition monitoring programs to maximize asset utilization. The growth in IoT and availability of low-cost sensing technologies is also fueling the adoption of predictive maintenance practices using real-time machine monitoring.
Rising Importance of Remote Monitoring Solutions is Driving Machine Condition Monitoring Market
With the restrictions imposed due to the ongoing pandemic, remote monitoring of assets has gained tremendous importance. Industries are increasingly focusing on deploying remote monitoring solutions to ensure equipment uptime while restricting physical access. Remote condition monitoring allows collecting data from assets located at different plant locations or from mobile equipment operating in remote areas. The data is transmitted over wireless networks or cloud in real-time for analysis. This helps monitor the health of critical assets from a central control room without the need for on-site inspection. It also enables detecting issues before they result in downtime. Leading players in the machine condition monitoring market have witnessed strong growth in their remote monitoring product offerings. The need for data-driven insights without physical access will continue driving investments in remote machine condition monitoring systems.
Top Key Players:
Meggitt Sensing Systems (Meggitt PLC), SKF AB, Brüel & Kjaer Vibro, Parker Kittiwake (PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.), Rockwell Automation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Bently Nevada, Perkin Elmer Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Gastops Ltd, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd, AMETEK Spectro Scientific, FLIR Systems Inc. and Fluke Corporation
Regional Analysis:
⁃ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
⁃ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
⁃ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
⁃ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
⁃ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
High Initial Implementation Cost is Restraining Growth of Machine Condition Monitoring Market
While machine condition monitoring technologies help optimize maintenance costs over the long-run, the high initial implementation and installation expenses pose a challenge, especially for small and medium enterprises. Setting up a reliable condition monitoring system requires considerable investments in hardware such as sensors, data acquisition equipment, software, customization and integration services. Moreover, training personnel to extract meaningful insights from the vast streams of condition monitoring data also requires substantial resources. For asset-intensive industries, monitoring a large installed base of equipment escalates the overall costs. The high capital expenditures associated with deploying monitoring solutions is a key restraint for widespread adoption, particularly in the initial years of implementation. Vendors must continue offering innovative financing options and affordable technologies to help maximize customer return on investment.
Adoption of AI and Machine Learning is Creating Opportunities for Growth
The integration of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, predictive analytics is opening up new opportunities for growth within the machine condition monitoring market. AI capabilities help condition monitoring systems analyze vast streams of equipment data and recognize complex patterns to detect anomalies with a high degree of accuracy. It also enables predicting equipment failures with reasonable lead times to schedule optimal maintenance. Players offering machine monitoring solutions imbibed with AI/ML capabilities have gained considerable traction. Many vendors are focusing on enhancing their platforms with self-learning abilities to facilitate truly autonomous predictive maintenance. The uptake of AI-based condition monitoring systems is expected to accelerate as these solutions help derive deeper equipment insights without reliance on domain experts alone. This will support higher ROI justifications for condition monitoring investments.
Increasing Focus on Wireless Technologies will Drive Machine Condition Monitoring Market Growth
Another key trend gaining prominence is the shift towards wireless condition monitoring solutions. Deploying wireless sensors and gateways can help eliminate installation challenges associated with routing cables and wires in industrial facilities. It also allows flexibility to quickly move sensors between equipment without any rewiring. This becomes critical for monitoring mobile assets. With advancements in technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi, LoRaWAN, 5G cellular, vendors are coming up with robust wireless sensing platforms that can withstand harsh industrial environments. Moreover, wireless systems facilitate easy scale-up of monitoring coverage as required. As industries seek simplified asset monitoring without interrupting operations or incurring high cabling expenses, demand for wireless condition monitoring systems is expected to rise at a strong pace in the coming years. This presents a significant growth opportunity for market players.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Machine Condition Monitoring Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Machine Condition Monitoring Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Machine Condition Monitoring Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Machine Condition Monitoring Market research study?
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market:
Chapter 1 : Introduction, market driving forces, and product The study and research objectives are to investigate the Machine Condition Monitoring market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Machine Condition Monitoring Market Fundamentals.
Chapter 3: The Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and the Challenges and Opportunities of Process Spectroscopy
Chapter 4: Machine Condition Monitoring Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, SWOT Analysis, Market Entropy, and Patent/Trademark Analysis are all presented .
Chapter 5: 2017-2022 Forecast by Type, End User, and Region/Country
Chapter 6: Evaluating the key players in the Machine Condition Monitoring market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix, and Company Profile.
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries, and manufacturers/companies, as well as revenue share and sales by major countries in these regions (2023-2030).
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
