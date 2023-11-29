Leadership Coach Martha King De Silva of Nascent Leadership Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha King De Silva, or Marty as she is known in more intimate circles, is a PCC who got her earliest lesson about the power of coaching as a youth -- when she was swimming competitively and her father cheered her on with unwavering belief in her capabilities. Later in life, she struggled with some career choices and professional next steps, and sought out the support of a professional coach. It helped Marty to find her future path.

During her tenure at a Big 4 Accounting Firm, Marty managed to create a unique position for herself, helping would-be partner talent progress to their next level by helping them to assess their ability to handle everything such opportunities demanded (such as fathomless energy, professional competency, strong personal influence, and the life balance sacrifices that come with a high-powered career.) Today, as an HR professional with FTI Consulting and as the Founder and Principal of Nascent Leadership Coaching, she supports all types of individuals, particularly emerging leaders, as they weigh their options and assess their strengths, and strive to get to the next rung of the ladder. Marty also helps people adapt to the changing nature of the leadership role, which is often more about business development or technology deployment nowadays than just task and people management.

Marty named her business Nascent Coaching because whatever work she does, it is always a matter of growing, changing, things taking shape and emerging (the many shades of meaning in that word.) Her coaching practice has become a stellar success in a short time.

In addition to her PCC, which stands for Professional Coaching Certificate awarded by the ICF, Marty has more than 35 years of cumulative experience in leadership and human resource development. She also holds a Certificate from Georgetown University, a Master’s degree in English and Certification in the Leadership Circle 360⁰ assessment tool. Her education and expertise in English, and years as a playwright (her other avocation) facilitate the storytelling and question elements in each coaching engagement.

Marty will typically ask things like: On a scale of 1-10, how do you assess your professional happiness today? What are the factors that contribute to that score? What do I need to know about you to coach you most successfully? What is your life like outside of work? Are there any particular current stresses in your life or work that I should be aware of? Where do you see yourself on the introvert/extrovert continuum? These questions help people make big decisions and also to heal, because Marty believes there is an element of self-searching, personal growth, and healing involved in coaching (but stresses that coaching is not therapy per se.)

Marty is going to address these topics and more in her upcoming show. She will talk about the Pandemic and all the ways it has impacted work styles, mental health, and work/life balance. She will talk about working mothers and their unique career needs. And Marty will talk about resilience, which she says is not about avoiding fear and worry, but rather bouncing back from the bleakest edge.

Marty once felt unfulfilled, and a coach helped her decide what she wanted for the rest of her life. Her discoveries have helped many others in the same quandary. So, if you are feeling stuck and want to feel better about your job situation, leadership capacity, or career search, be sure to hear her excellent advice.

Close Up Radio will feature Martha King De Silva in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, December 1st at 1:00 pm EST

